SBI told not to recruit STs from other states

HYC sets 5-day deadline for bank to stick to instructions of Centre

SHILLONG, Aug 14: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) has set the State Bank of India a five-day deadline to implement the instructions of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions in letter and spirit.

Failure to adhere to the deadline by ensuring Scheduled Tribes (STs) of other states do not eat up the quota for their Meghalaya counterparts would lead to protests against the bank across the Khasi-Jaintia Hills, it said.

In a petition to the deputy general manager of the SBI on Wednesday, the HYC said that the central Department of Personnel and Training provided for the revision of the quantum of reservation for the Scheduled Castes, STs, and Other Backward Classes for the direct recruitment to Group C and D posts normally for candidates from a locality or a region.

The provision, it said, followed an office memorandum and instructions issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

The HYC pointed out that the reservation for SCs, STs, and OBCs is 1%, 44%, and 5% in Meghalaya according to the instruction.

The pressure group said the Central Recruitment and Promotion Department at SBI’s Corporate Centre in Mumbai published an advertisement inviting applications for the appointment to the posts of junior associate (customer support and sales) in the clerical cadre.

According to the said advertisement, 77 vacant posts are to be filed up in Meghalaya, of which 33 posts are reserved for STs, three for OBCs, seven for EWS (economically weaker section), and 34 in the general category.

Stating that the quantum of reservation for the STs is according to the instructions, the HYC said the posts are of Group C and do not have provisions for inter-circle or inter-state transfer.

“With regard to the appointment for the above vacancies and specifically under the reserved quota of 44% for the STs of Meghalaya, it has been brought to our notice that candidates belonging to the ST communities of other states have been selected for appointment for the post against the reservation meant for STs of Meghalaya,” the HYC said.

“This decision of SBI to allot the posts reserved for the STs of Meghalaya to STs from other states is a clear case of depriving the STs of Meghalaya of the benefit of such reservation and is against various judgments and orders of the Supreme Court in addition to violating the instructions given by the Ministry concerned,” the group stated.