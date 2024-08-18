Govt allocates 9 pc of state budget to healthcare sector, reveals CM

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 17: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the state government is dedicating nearly 9% of its total budget to the medical and health sector.

This was revealed by the chief minister during the inauguration of the Babies’ Critical Care Unit at Ganesh Das Government Maternal and Child Health Hospital, Shillong, recently.

Addressing the inaugural programme, Sangma said, “I am presuming in terms of percentage, it is the highest or if not the second highest in the entire country. This is the priority we are giving for medical and health sector.”

Sangma also shared that the state government is making strong efforts to begin operations at the Shillong Medical College by 2025, calling it the state government’s ambitious but essential goal.

The chief minister, in his address, also emphasised the importance of ongoing investments to develop state-of-the-art facilities, including ICUs and operating theatres, to meet the standards set by the National Medical Council (NMC).

Exuding confidence that the first batch of MBBS students could commence their studies by 2025, Sangma said the government aims to make the Tura Medical College operational by 2026.

“I am hopeful that in the next couple of years, we will have our two medical colleges started. I firmly believe that this will have a major impact on the overall health scenario of our state,” he said.

He also stressed the state government’s focus on enhancing health facilities in rural areas, ensuring they are of high quality, and improving accommodation for medical staff.

The inaugural programme was also attended by Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, who, in her address, reaffirmed the state government’s commitment of ensuring that every patient and child in Meghalaya receives the best possible care, including access to cashless treatment.

She mentioned the government’s ongoing efforts to resolve issues faced by contractual health staff and encouraged state doctors to return and serve the people of Meghalaya.

It may be mentioned that the newly inaugurated Babies’ Critical Care Unit at Ganesh Das Hospital is the first government hospital in the state to offer specialised facilities such as special newborn care unit (SNCU), newborn intensive care unit (NICU) and mother-newborn care unit (MNCU).

The 30-bed complex, operational since May 1, 2024, was funded by hospital resources generated through the PMJAY-MHIS.

It includes advanced NICU beds and a dedicated maternal and newborn care unit, equipped to handle high-risk pregnancies and newborns requiring intensive care.