Climate Council reviews draft green growth framework

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 17: The Meghalaya State Council on Climate Change & Sustainable Development, chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, on Friday reviewed the Meghalaya Climate Emergency & Green Growth Framework that proposes measures to tackle the escalating climate crisis and safeguard the environment of the state.

To institutionalise the existing initiatives, the Meghalaya Climate Emergency & Green Growth Framework has been drafted to bring about cohesion among initiatives of all departments and implementing agencies in addressing issues related to climate change.

This framework has been drafted by the state government, following extensive research and consultation with stakeholders at the community, administrative and political leadership level.

The draft framework was formulated with the support of Karuna Nundy, Senior Advocate of the Supreme Court, which then underwent an internal review with all concerned departments.

The chief minister emphasised that this framework is aimed at comprehensively addressing the climate crisis. He stated, “The health sector will occupy a major role in this framework as we confront new health challenges arising from climate change. It will ensure that health considerations remain central to our climate strategy.”

Principal Secretary & Development Commissioner, Sampath Kumar stated that a Climate Emergency Law can enhance the existing interventions by providing a robust enabling framework. It will also take forward the aspirations of the young children who constitute 37% of the population of the state.

During the meeting, the council also reviewed work being done to rejuvenate the critical water sources in the state and a data portal was discussed for capturing real-time data on water demand and supply and creating water budgets at the village level.