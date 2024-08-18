Rapture wins best Director Critics Choice Award at IFFM 2024

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 17: Trailblazing Garo filmmaker, Dominic Sangma has won the prestigious Best Director Critics Choice award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2024 for his critically acclaimed film Rapture (Rimdogittanga).

Competing against industry stalwarts such as Kiran Rao for Laapataa Ladies, Christo Tomy for Ulluzhokku (Undercurrent), Diwa Shah for Bahadur – The Brave, and Hemanth Rao for Sapta Sagaradaache Ello – Side A, Dominic’s victory is a monumental achievement that underscores his exceptional talent and dedication to storytelling.

Dominic could not go to receive the award as he is busy screening his movie in Garo Hills. The award was received by one of the film’s producers from Melbourne on Friday.

Rapture is currently being screened in Tura at the Tura District Auditorium. The screening will continue till August 25.

Speaking to The Shillong Times over the phone on Saturday, Dominic said, “The organisers had made all the arrangements for my travel and accommodation in Melbourne to receive the award. But I wanted to stay back with my community since for the past one year I had travelled a lot to promote my movie. Now I want to be in Garo Hills for my film,” he said.

Despite having won numerous accolades for the movie, Dominic said the IFFM award is special for him since “it comes parallel to the release of the movie in my home place”.

“Winning this award has so much meaning since after travelling to many countries for this movie now finally it is coming home. Actually, I could announce that I had won this award to my people whenever the movie is being screen,” the filmmaker said, dedicating the award to his people for their support.

According to him, people from Byrnihat and Boko (Assam) are coming to Tura to watch his film.

He also informed that he will be screening the movie in Shillong very soon. “I have got a lot request from many people to screen the movie in Shillong,” he said.

Rapture has not only captivated audiences in India but has also gained international recognition, winning the Best Cinematography award at the Malaysia International Film Festival 2024, and receiving the NETPAC Award at MAMI 2024.

The film has further been nominated for the prestigious Asian Academy Awards and has earned accolades at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards.

Rapture, presented in the Garo language, weaves a compelling narrative around a 10-year-old boy grappling with night blindness. In his world, every night becomes a haunting ordeal as the village succumbs to the fear of child-kidnappers. It delves into the deep cultural and spiritual realms of the Garo community.

It made its debut in March this year across 100 theatres in France.

Earlier, Dominic’s feature film MA.AMA was the first Garo film to win a National Award. The film won the Best Cinematography Award at the 22nd Shanghai International Film Festival 2019. It also won Best Film at the 14th International Film Festival of Thrissur, Kerala.