Farmers benefit from KVK prog in WGH

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 17: Farmers from Allabagre village in West Garo Hills benefited immensely from a frontline demonstration, which focused on managing Turcicum Leaf Blight (TLB) organically in maize — a severe disease that is highly prevalent in the district. The demonstration, conducted by ICAR-KVK, West Garo Hills, aimed to showcase the productivity potential of newly introduced agricultural technologies to local farmers.

As part of the programme, farmers were provided with 32 kg of biofortified maize seeds and biopesticides to support their efforts.

Additionally, on August 16, Dr Joyoshree Mahanta, a scientist from ICAR-KVK, organised a method demonstration to disseminate the technology to the farmers and farm women of Allabagre, which is a remote village in the Gambegre block of the district.

The programme was attended by 21 farmers, and the new technology will be tested on two hectares of farmland.