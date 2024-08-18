Sunday, August 18, 2024
spot_img
Politics

Rahul takes ‘privatisation’ dig at Modi govt’s lateral entry drive in bureaucracy

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, August 18: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took strong objection to the Modi government’s proposal to induct professionals with domain expertise in various ministries on the ranks of Joint Secretary, Director and other senior positions and also likened the move to ‘privatisation of IAS’.

 

Rahul, also the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, accused the government of undermining the Constitution by bypassing the traditional recruitment process under the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and claimed that those having affiliations with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are being prioritised.

 

“Reservation of SC, ST and OBC categories is being openly snatched away by recruiting through lateral entry on important posts in various ministries of the central government,” Rahul said on X.

 

He further expressed concern that the underprivileged and marginalised population already remains deprived of its representation in top government positions and said that such lateral entrants will not only destroy the reservation system but will also further rule out chances of representation, particularly from the lower class.

 

“This is a robbery of the rights of talented youth preparing for UPSC and an attack on the concept of social justice including reservation for the deprived,” he said on microblogging site X.

 

Rahul’s remarks come on the back of a fresh push and also the ‘largest’ drive by the Modi government to bring in specialists and experts on key positions in various departments and ministries.

 

Notably, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Saturday issued an advertisement on Saturday, notifying about the ‘vacancy’ for 45 domain experts in the rank and pay of Joint Secretaries, Deputy Secretaries and Directors. Out of 45, ten experts will be hired as Joint Secretaries while the rest will be ‘absorbed’ into the ranks of Directors or deputy secretaries across ministries including finance, electronics, agriculture, environment, and renewable energy.

 

As the advertisement revealed the government’s plan to give ‘direction and pace’ to the administrative machinery with expert recruits, the Congress and INDIA bloc called it a ‘deliberate attempt’ by the BJP to deprive the SC, ST and OBCs of their role in government departments.

 

The LoP also stated that the Opposition will strongly oppose this ‘anti-national’ move. (IANS)

Previous article
On Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, PM Modi reiterates govt’s commitment to protect unity and brotherhood
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Business

After sharp Friday rally, expect markets to ponder on trend going forward

Shillong, August 18: The week gone by had a mere four trading sessions but had plenty of action....
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

‘Got a problem?’ Big B opens up on working at 81

Shillong, August 18: Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, who was recently seen as Ashwatthama in Nag Ashwin’s ‘Kalki 2898...
Health

Study decodes connection between metabolism and immunity in genetic diseases

Shillong, August 18: Researchers have decoded the connection between metabolism and immunity in inherited diseases.   Researchers from the Vanderbilt...
News Alert

SC takes suo moto cognisance of RG Kar case, to hear matter on Tuesday

Shillong, August 18: The Supreme Court has taken suo moto cognisance of the rape and murder of a...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

After sharp Friday rally, expect markets to ponder on trend going forward

Business 0
Shillong, August 18: The week gone by had a...

‘Got a problem?’ Big B opens up on working at 81

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, August 18: Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, who was...

Study decodes connection between metabolism and immunity in genetic diseases

Health 0
Shillong, August 18: Researchers have decoded the connection between...
Load more

Popular news

After sharp Friday rally, expect markets to ponder on trend going forward

Business 0
Shillong, August 18: The week gone by had a...

‘Got a problem?’ Big B opens up on working at 81

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, August 18: Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, who was...

Study decodes connection between metabolism and immunity in genetic diseases

Health 0
Shillong, August 18: Researchers have decoded the connection between...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img