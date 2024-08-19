BJP ally Chirag Paswan opposes lateral entry scheme, says ‘will raise it with govt’

Shillong, August 19: The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government’s move to induct experts and specialists into the bureaucracy has met with opposition from one of its allies — the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).

Speaking to mediapersons on Monday, LJP chief Chirag Paswan said that the lateral entry scheme of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is “completely wrong” as it bypasses the reservation system and deprives the backward classes of an opportunity for recruitment to top posts.

Voicing concerns over the lateral entry of experts in government departments and ministries, Paswan said that his party will raise the matter with the Central government.

“My party believes that all government recruitments should include provisions for the reservation system. Since reservations are not available in the private sector, they should definitely be present in government sectors,” the LJP chief said.

“In this lateral entry scheme, the reservation system has not been considered, which is a matter of concern for all of us. Even though I am part of the government, my party is not in favour of this,” Paswan added.

“We will raise the matter with the government at the right forum,” he said.

LJP’s opposition to the lateral entry scheme comes close on the heels of the Opposition accusing the BJP of hatching a conspiracy to deny the backward classes their right to earn representation in government departments.

The Congress and other INDIA bloc constituents have opposed the scheme, calling it an “assault on the concept of social justice” and also an attempt to “infiltrate” RSS-affiliated men in top posts.

Rahul Gandhi called it “privatisation of IAS” scheme.

Notably, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Saturday issued a notification for filling 45 senior positions in various ministers, at the ranks of Joint Secretaries, Directors, and Deputy Secretaries.

The purpose of lateral entry is to bring people with domain expertise and technical know-how into the respective departments for steering effective policy making. (IANS)