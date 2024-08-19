Monday, August 19, 2024
3 cadres of newly-formed outfit surrender in Karbi Anglong

Guwahati, August 19: Three cadres of KPLA, an outfit formed last month and primarily engaged in extortion activities, surrendered before a police team in Karbi Anglong with arms and ammunition, police confirmed on Monday.

Assam director general of police G.P Singh, while taking to social media, informed that “due to sustained police effort, the cadres of the said organisation surrendered to the Karbi Anglong police team with three 0.32 pistols and two rounds of live ammunition”.

The police chief further informed that the KPLA had been trying to establish its presence in some areas of the hill district for about a month and a half.

“It was learnt that they had been trying to commit extortion in Langlokso, Nihanglangso and Borpung of Karbi Anglong,” the DGP said.

Meanwhile, in the wake of Assam Police recovering “bomb-like substances” from various locations of the state, including some areas in Guwahati, special investigation teams have been formed to carry out investigations where the substances have been found.

Police have intensified security in the state with review meetings being held in the Upper Assam districts of Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur and Sadiya, reports said.

Notably, the “bomb-like substances” have been found following claims by the militant outfit ULFA (I) of planting explosives in 24 locations to trigger serial blasts on Independence Day.

