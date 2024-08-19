KHNAM stages protest demanding scrapping of interviews in recruitment process

Shillong, August 19 : The KHNAM on Monday held a sit-in-protest at Malki ground to mount pressure on the NPP-led MDA 2.0 Government to do away with personal interviews in the recruitment of group B, C, and D government posts.

The sit-in-protest had started from 10 am and concluded at 5 pm. The demand of KHNAM is in line with the Central Government and 23 other states in the country.

It may be mentioned that this is the second sit-in-protest of the party on this same issue.

Talking to reporters, KHNAM working president Thomas Passah reminded that they have raised this issue during the time of the MDA 1.0 Government.

“We have also submitted several representations to the state government to impress on the need to do away with the personal interview for the above category so as to bring complete transparency in the recruitment process,” Passah said.

He also said that it will ensure that the deserving candidates will get the jobs since the selection will be based purely on the basis of the written examination.

According to him, if the deserving candidates are appointed then it will help to improve the overall functioning of the government departments.

The KHNAM working president said that the government is yet to act or respond to this demand of the party.

The party has been constantly raising the demand but till date it is still far from settlement, he said.

‘It is sad both the MDA 1.0 and the present MDA 2.0 have remained adamant to our genuine demand which is really unfortunate,” he said.

Asserting that they will continue to pressure the state government, he said that backdoor lobby, favoritism and bribery will continue to exist if the personal interview is part and parcel in the recruitment process to fill up the vacant posts in the various government departments.

KHNAM working president said that personal interview for government jobs is disadvantageous on many counts like loss of public money, time of the officers and also open avenues for corrupt ways of employment.