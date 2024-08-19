Children share heart-warming moment with PM Modi during Raksha Bandhan celebrations

New Delhi, Aug 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan with many schoolchildren, who tied rakhis on his wrist and also shared a memorable and gratifying moment with him.

The school children not only tied rakhis to PM Modi but also engaged in a brief banter where some sought his suggestions on contributing in nation-building while others recited small poems and bhajan.

PM Modi had a light-hearted conversation with many children, as the latter posed a series of questions ranging from his favourite colour to suggestions on staying fit. In a video released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), many school children could be seen making a beeline for the 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, with their eyes beaming and faces brimming with joy.

Many young girls from various schools arrived at PM’s residence on Monday and tied the sacred thread on his wrist. A specially designed rakhi captured the attention of all, as it featured PM Modi and his mother Heeraben’s picture, highlighting the theme of ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’. “You made a very beautiful rakhi,” an elated PM Modi said while the girl tied rakhi on his wrist.

Many students, who brought flowers, sweets and even a hand-made portrait of PM Modi, also shared their excitement and joy of meeting the Prime Minister for the first time and celebrate the special occasion with him.

“I am feeling overjoyed as I will meet him for the first time,” said a girl student while another said, “He looked like a friend to me, I felt very good.” A girl student enquired from the Prime Minister on how they can contribute to his Viksit Bharat vision, to which he replied, “keep yourself and society fit and healthy.”

“Whatever we do, there should a feeling of greater well-being for the society,” he further advised. PM Modi also gave an autograph to a girl child and shared a hearty laugh when she sought ‘one more’ for her sister.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister extended his heartfelt wishes to the nation on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. “Best wishes to all countrymen on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, a festival symbolizing the immense love between brother and sister. May this holy festival bring new sweetness in your relationships and happiness, prosperity, and good fortune in life,” he wrote on X. The festival of Raksha Bandhan celebrates the bond of love between brothers and sisters.

IANS