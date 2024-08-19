Kolkata doctor had multiple injuries, all inflicted before death

Shillong, August 19: The post-mortem report of the woman doctor of state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata, who was raped and murdered on August 9, has suggested that the body had 14 injuries.

Sources said the report mentioned that all the injuries were antemortem.

As per the post-mortem report, sources said that multiple injuries were traced in different parts of the body including the head, cheeks, lips, nose, right jaw, chin, neck, left arm, left shoulder, left knee, ankle and inside genitalia.

Haemorrhage was noted in the lungs, with blood clots in other parts of the body as well as a white thick viscid liquid present inside the genitalia. The findings of the report suggest that the death of the victim was due to the effect of manual strangulation associated with smothering with the manner of death being homicidal, said the sources.

Medical evidence of the forceful penetration of the victim’s genitals has also been mentioned in the report which suggests sexual assault, the sources added. Blood and other samples have been sent for further analysis.

Medical experts say that the findings of the report conform with the claims of the protesting medical students and junior doctors, that the ghastly rape and murder had not been the handiwork of one individual and multiple partners were involved in the crime.

So far, only one individual, a civic volunteer Sanjay Roy has been taken into custody.

He was arrested by the Kolkata Police and later handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The CBI took over the investigation on Calcutta High Court’s order.

The investigating CBI sleuths, sources said, are also trying hard to track other partners in the crime, by questioning multiple individuals and more especially the former and controversial principal of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital Sandip Ghosh.

Ghosh has been interrogated by the CBI’s Salt Lake office in the northern outskirts of Kolkata for a marathon of 12 to 13 hours during the last three days. (IANS)