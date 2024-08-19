Monday, August 19, 2024
spot_img
CRIME

Telangana Police nab Kerala bank manager on the run

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, August 19:  An alert Telangana Police has nabbed a former Vadakara branch manager of Bank of Maharashtra, who was on the run after a major fraud was detected.

 

The former manager will soon be brought to Kozhikode by the special team of Kerala Police after they take him into custody from Telangana Police.

 

Last week, Vadakara Police in Kozhikode district registered a case against M. Jayakumar, the outgoing branch manager, based on a complaint by the new manager.

 

The new manager, Ershad, found things amiss when he saw the pledged gold which was found to be artificial gold.

 

On further inspection there appeared to be a big scam and Ershad approached the Police.

 

Jayakumar, while being on the run, posted a video stating he was pressured by the bank’s higher-ups to extend gold loans against the rules of the bank to a private finance company.

 

Kerala Police swung into the action and got in touch with the police of neighbouring states and soon, he fell into the hands of the alert Telangana Police who zeroed in on him after a detailed probe based on the video that he posted and which was telecast by a few Kerala TV news channel.

 

A resident of Tamil Nadu, Jayakumar was the manager of Vadakara branch of Bank of Maharashtra and he was transferred to their branch at Kochi.

 

Following the transfer Ershad joined. Even after several days, Jayakumar failed to join his new posting and by that time Ershad had found some serious discrepancies in the pledged gold.

 

According to the findings, 26 kilograms of pledged gold was found to be artificial. The loss to the bank was around Rs 17 crore.

 

With the case already cracked with the arrest of Jayakumar, the special Kerala Police team, after detailed questioning of Jayakumar, is expected to come out on how such a massive fraud was conducted. (IANS)

Previous article
Kolkata doctor had multiple injuries, all inflicted before death
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Hamas criticises new Gaza ceasefire proposal as favouring Netanyahu’s conditions

Shillong, August 19: Hamas has criticised the new ceasefire proposal for Gaza, presented in Doha last week, as...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Vicky Kaushal is a lone warrior fighting off enemies with swords in ‘Chhaava’ poster

Shillong, August 19: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, whose recent release ‘Bad Newz’ became his second film to enter...
Health

Philippines detects 1st mpox case with no travel history

Shillong, August 19: Amid the latest global Mpox spread, a 33-year-old man with no travel history has become...
News Alert

Ram Mandir float joins diaspora celebration of nation’s diversity at New York India Day Parade

Shillong, August 19:  The Indian diaspora joyously celebrated their homeland’s cultural richness and religious diversity at the 42nd...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Hamas criticises new Gaza ceasefire proposal as favouring Netanyahu’s conditions

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, August 19: Hamas has criticised the new ceasefire...

Vicky Kaushal is a lone warrior fighting off enemies with swords in ‘Chhaava’ poster

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, August 19: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, whose recent...

Philippines detects 1st mpox case with no travel history

Health 0
Shillong, August 19: Amid the latest global Mpox spread,...
Load more

Popular news

Hamas criticises new Gaza ceasefire proposal as favouring Netanyahu’s conditions

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, August 19: Hamas has criticised the new ceasefire...

Vicky Kaushal is a lone warrior fighting off enemies with swords in ‘Chhaava’ poster

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, August 19: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, whose recent...

Philippines detects 1st mpox case with no travel history

Health 0
Shillong, August 19: Amid the latest global Mpox spread,...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img