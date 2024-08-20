Tuesday, August 20, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

629 killed, 266 injured in landslides across Myanmar over past 10 years

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Yangon, Aug 20:  A total of 629 people were killed with 266 others injured in landslides across Myanmar over the past 10 years, the state-run Myanmar Radio and Television reported on Tuesday.

The report, citing Daw Lae Lae Aye, director general of the Disaster Management Department under the Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief, and Resettlement, said that 476 landslides have occurred over the past decade, affecting more than 6,400 people from over 1,250 households, Xinhua news agency reported. Nearly 1,200 houses were damaged due to the landslides, with more than 900 of them destroyed, the report said.

During this period, most of the landslides occurred in Kachin state, with 128 incidents, followed by Chin state with 88, and Shan state with 67, it added. The Disaster Management Department has provided relief items and aid to the affected victims, the report added. IANS

Previous article
Tata Group gears up for new iPhone assembly plant as Apple expands India footprint
Next article
Cancel advertisement for lateral entry recruitments: Govt tells UPSC amid political row
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

BSF personnel on Indo-Bangla border sensitised to cope with wild elephant

  Guwahati, August 20: Premier research-driven non-profit biodiversity conservation organization Aaranyak has reached out to Border Security Force (BSF)...
NATIONAL

Cancel advertisement for lateral entry recruitments: Govt tells UPSC amid political row

New Delhi, Aug 20: In a significant climbdown over lateral entry into bureaucracy, the Centre on Tuesday asked...
Business

Tata Group gears up for new iPhone assembly plant as Apple expands India footprint

New Delhi, Aug 20: In a further boost to the ‘Make in India’ initiative, business conglomerate Tata Group...
NATIONAL

SC urges protesting medical community to resume work at earliest

New Delhi, Aug 20: The Supreme Court on Tuesday urged the doctors and medical professionals across the country,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

BSF personnel on Indo-Bangla border sensitised to cope with wild elephant

MEGHALAYA 0
  Guwahati, August 20: Premier research-driven non-profit biodiversity conservation organization...

Cancel advertisement for lateral entry recruitments: Govt tells UPSC amid political row

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 20: In a significant climbdown over...

Tata Group gears up for new iPhone assembly plant as Apple expands India footprint

Business 0
New Delhi, Aug 20: In a further boost to...
Load more

Popular news

BSF personnel on Indo-Bangla border sensitised to cope with wild elephant

MEGHALAYA 0
  Guwahati, August 20: Premier research-driven non-profit biodiversity conservation organization...

Cancel advertisement for lateral entry recruitments: Govt tells UPSC amid political row

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 20: In a significant climbdown over...

Tata Group gears up for new iPhone assembly plant as Apple expands India footprint

Business 0
New Delhi, Aug 20: In a further boost to...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img