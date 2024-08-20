Tuesday, August 20, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

East Bengal FC to take part in AFC Challenge League Group Stage draw

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Kuala Lumpur, Aug 19: India’s East Bengal FC will be among 18 aspiring teams from across the Continent that will discover their path to glory in the AFC Challenge League (ACGL) when the official draw ceremony for the Group Stage takes place at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) House here on Thursday.
The 2024/25 season is the first edition of the revamped third-tier men’s club competition, which gives a chance to teams from the Continent’s emerging leagues and their diverse range of talents.
East Bengal FC have been included in the Group Stage after their campaign in the AFC Champions League Two Preliminary Stage came to an early end a few days back.
The top Indian club went down to Turkmenistan’s Altyn Asyr FC 2-3 at the floodlit Yuba Bharati Kriangan.
They will not be included in one of the five groups in the Group Stage – three comprising four teams from the West each and two involving three teams from the East each – that is set to be played over three Matchdays between October 26 and November 2, with each group taking place at a centralised host as each side face their opponent once.
Of the 18 teams in the hat for the draw, three have qualified for an AFC club competition for the first time: Turkmenistan’s FC Arkadag, Mongolia’s SP Falcons and Bhutan’s Paro FC.
The Group Stage cast – comprising 16 teams that qualified directly and two Preliminary Stage winners – will be separated into pots within each region
The country protection principle will be in force and a bespoke draw software will be utilised to prevent any deadlock situations from occurring, the AFC informed in a release on Monday.
Eight teams will progress from the Group Stage – the three Group winners and best-ranked runners-up from the West, and the top two finishers of each Group from the East – to the Quarterfinals, which take place between March 5 and 13, 2025.
The double-legged Semifinals will unfold from April 9 to 17, 2025 and the winners will advance to the coveted Final on May 10, 2025. (IANS)

Previous article
Madan SCC win intense semifinal against Madanrting
Next article
Man City blank Chelsea 2-0
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Jota happy to play as striker under new Reds coach Slot

Liverpool, Aug 19: Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has been playing across the front three ever since joining Liverpool...
SPORTS

WCA to address ‘broken and unsustainable’ cricket schedule

New Delhi, Aug 19: The World Cricketers’ Association (WCA) has formed a six-member panel to review the cramped...
SPORTS

No goal for Mbappé in La Liga debut as Mallorca hold Real

Madrid, Aug 19: Defending champion Real Madrid couldn’t manage more than a 1-1 draw at Mallorca in Kylian...
SPORTS

Chelsea coach defends decision to make Fernandez captain

LONDON, Aug 19: Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca defended his decision to give midfielder Enzo Fernandez the captain’s armband...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Jota happy to play as striker under new Reds coach Slot

SPORTS 0
Liverpool, Aug 19: Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has been...

WCA to address ‘broken and unsustainable’ cricket schedule

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, Aug 19: The World Cricketers’ Association (WCA)...

No goal for Mbappé in La Liga debut as Mallorca hold Real

SPORTS 0
Madrid, Aug 19: Defending champion Real Madrid couldn’t manage...
Load more

Popular news

Jota happy to play as striker under new Reds coach Slot

SPORTS 0
Liverpool, Aug 19: Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has been...

WCA to address ‘broken and unsustainable’ cricket schedule

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, Aug 19: The World Cricketers’ Association (WCA)...

No goal for Mbappé in La Liga debut as Mallorca hold Real

SPORTS 0
Madrid, Aug 19: Defending champion Real Madrid couldn’t manage...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img