Madan SCC win intense semifinal against Madanrting

Shillong, Aug 19: Madan SCC came through on penalties against Madanrting SC in the second semifinal of the Shillong Sports Association’s U-20 Fourth Division 2024 at First Ground, Polo, here on Monday.

Regulation time (70 minutes in the case of Fourth Division matches) finished 1-1 and after a busy extra time the two sides were still level on 3-3 (the names of the scorers were not provided in the SSA update).

That meant that penalties were called for to separate the two teams and here Madan SCC won 4-2.

Madan SCC will meet Umrynjah SC in the final on Saturday at 3PM. Umrynjah had won the first semifinal against Umiew Maw U Sam SC last week. All four teams that made it to the semifinals will be promoted to next season’s Third Division.