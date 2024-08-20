Tuesday, August 20, 2024
SPORTS

Madan SCC win intense semifinal against Madanrting

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Shillong, Aug 19: Madan SCC came through on penalties against Madanrting SC in the second semifinal of the Shillong Sports Association’s U-20 Fourth Division 2024 at First Ground, Polo, here on Monday.
Regulation time (70 minutes in the case of Fourth Division matches) finished 1-1 and after a busy extra time the two sides were still level on 3-3 (the names of the scorers were not provided in the SSA update).
That meant that penalties were called for to separate the two teams and here Madan SCC won 4-2.
Madan SCC will meet Umrynjah SC in the final on Saturday at 3PM. Umrynjah had won the first semifinal against Umiew Maw U Sam SC last week. All four teams that made it to the semifinals will be promoted to next season’s Third Division.

