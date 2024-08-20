Govt taking steps to ensure safety of female doctors: Himanta

Guwahati, August 20: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, while condemning the rape and murder of a female doctor in a state-run hospital in Kolkata, said that the Assam government has taken adequate measures to ensure the safety of doctors in all the medical college hospitals of the state.

Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of a programme, Sarma, while emphasising the state government’s commitment to combating a heinous act such as rape, he said that “prompt action has been taken in the state over the past three years” to the perpetrators of such crimes.

“Quick action has been taken against those who dare to commit such heinous acts. Such action has been registered in the records of the past three years,” the chief minister said.

“We are taking multiple initiatives to ensure the security of our doctors in the state”, said Sarma further.

Referring to the Kolkata incident, he said, “The perpetrator of the crime must be punished as per law. We strongly condemn the incident and hope that the victim and her family get justice at the earliest,” he said.

Notably, following wise-spread condemnation of the incident and protests across the state, authorities at Guwahati Medical College Hospital issued a notification on Saturday night, informing that a dedicated vehicle service for female doctors has been introduced for their safety.

The vehicle service will also cater to post-graduate trainees and interns, working on night shifts from 9 pm to 7 am, in the casualty department.