Tuesday, August 20, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Govt taking steps to ensure safety of female doctors: Himanta

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Guwahati, August 20: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, while condemning the rape and murder of a female doctor in a state-run hospital in Kolkata, said that the Assam government has taken adequate measures to ensure the safety of doctors in all the medical college hospitals of the state.

Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of a programme, Sarma, while emphasising the state government’s commitment to combating a heinous act such as rape, he said that “prompt action has been taken in the state over the past three years” to the perpetrators of such crimes.

“Quick action has been taken against those who dare to commit such heinous acts. Such action has been registered in the records of the past three years,” the chief minister said.

“We are taking multiple initiatives to ensure the security of our doctors in the state”, said Sarma further.

Referring to the Kolkata incident, he said, “The perpetrator of the crime must be punished as per law. We strongly condemn the incident and hope that the victim and her family get justice at the earliest,” he said.

Notably, following wise-spread condemnation of the incident and protests across the state, authorities at Guwahati Medical College Hospital issued a notification on Saturday night, informing that a dedicated vehicle service for female doctors has been introduced for their safety.

The vehicle service will also cater to post-graduate trainees and interns, working on night shifts from 9 pm to 7 am, in the casualty department.

Previous article
SC sets aside Calcutta HC order advising adolescent girls to ‘control sexual urges’
Next article
Assam to launch education loan subsidy scheme on Sept 5
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

AIIMS Delhi issues protocol for handling patients with suspected monkeypox

New Delhi, Aug 20:  The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi on Tuesday issued a protocol...
NATIONAL

Tripura: 3 of family among 7 killed in landslides due to heavy rainfall

Agartala, Aug 20:  At least seven persons, including three members of a family, were killed, while two persons...
Economy

Rate cut only after durable alignment of inflation to 4 pc target: RBI chief

New Delhi, Aug 20:  A decision on reducing the key policy repo rate will depend on keeping inflation...
MEGHALAYA

NEC office staff arrested on rape charge

Shillong, August 20: A cashier in North Eastern Council (NEC) office here, Shambu Sharma was produced before a...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

AIIMS Delhi issues protocol for handling patients with suspected monkeypox

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 20:  The All India Institute of...

Tripura: 3 of family among 7 killed in landslides due to heavy rainfall

NATIONAL 0
Agartala, Aug 20:  At least seven persons, including three...

Rate cut only after durable alignment of inflation to 4 pc target: RBI chief

Economy 0
New Delhi, Aug 20:  A decision on reducing the...
Load more

Popular news

AIIMS Delhi issues protocol for handling patients with suspected monkeypox

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 20:  The All India Institute of...

Tripura: 3 of family among 7 killed in landslides due to heavy rainfall

NATIONAL 0
Agartala, Aug 20:  At least seven persons, including three...

Rate cut only after durable alignment of inflation to 4 pc target: RBI chief

Economy 0
New Delhi, Aug 20:  A decision on reducing the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img