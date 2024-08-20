NEC cashier held for allegedly molesting contractual employee

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Aug 19: An accountant/cashier of the North Eastern Council (NEC) was arrested by the police on Monday for allegedly molesting a woman contractual employee.

The Laitumkhrah police arrested the accused following an FIR filed by the victim.

The police took the victim for medical examination to Ganesh Das Government Maternal & Child Health Hospital.

Earlier, the family members along with members of the Mawpat Dorbar Shnong had accompanied the victim to Laitumkhrah police station where they filed an FIR.

It is learnt that FKJGP members also arrived at the police station on learning of the incident.

NEC officials who were present at the police station refused to comment when approached by this reporter.

Further details are awaited.