M’laya crosses externally-aided projects ceiling

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 19: Meghalaya has crossed the ceiling for availing externally-aided projects (EAPs), Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Monday.

Recalling his recent meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Sangma said all states have a ceiling for availing EAPs and Meghalaya has exceeded what several other states are getting, becoming one of the top states in the county as far as EAPs are concerned.

During their meeting, Sangma had requested the Union Finance Minister to sanction one last project under the Meghalaya Integrated Transport Project (MITP) for an amount of Rs 2,500 crore.

Stating that 80% of the EAPs are repaid and funded by the Government of India, Sangma said the Union Finance Minister was happy with the blueprint submitted by the state government and sanctioned Rs 2,500 crore under MITP.

Stating that many link roads would be taken up in Mawhati constituency under this project, he said an amount of Rs 800 crore was sanctioned under the first phase of MITP and three times that amount has been sanctioned for the state for the second phase.