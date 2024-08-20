Tuesday, August 20, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

M’laya crosses externally-aided projects ceiling

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 19: Meghalaya has crossed the ceiling for availing externally-aided projects (EAPs), Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Monday.
Recalling his recent meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Sangma said all states have a ceiling for availing EAPs and Meghalaya has exceeded what several other states are getting, becoming one of the top states in the county as far as EAPs are concerned.
During their meeting, Sangma had requested the Union Finance Minister to sanction one last project under the Meghalaya Integrated Transport Project (MITP) for an amount of Rs 2,500 crore.
Stating that 80% of the EAPs are repaid and funded by the Government of India, Sangma said the Union Finance Minister was happy with the blueprint submitted by the state government and sanctioned Rs 2,500 crore under MITP.
Stating that many link roads would be taken up in Mawhati constituency under this project, he said an amount of Rs 800 crore was sanctioned under the first phase of MITP and three times that amount has been sanctioned for the state for the second phase.

Previous article
Pvt hospitals safer than govt health centres: City doctors
Next article
NEC cashier held for allegedly molesting contractual employee
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Aim is to win gold with a new world record at the Paralympics: Javelin thrower Sumit Antil

NEW DELHI, Aug 19: Tokyo Paralympics gold medalist Indian javelin thrower Sumit Antil wants to improve upon his...
SPORTS

Leicester sign midfielder Skipp from Spurs

LONDON, Aug 19: Newly promoted Leicester reached a deal with Tottenham to sign midfielder Oliver Skipp ahead of...
SPORTS

New AIFF secretary says improvement his top priority

NEW DELHI, Aug 19: All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) newly-appointed secretary general Anilkumar on Monday said his top...
SPORTS

CAS reasons that onus lies on Vinesh to maintain below weight limit

NEW DELHI, Aug 19: The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has ruled that athletes will have to...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Aim is to win gold with a new world record at the Paralympics: Javelin thrower Sumit Antil

SPORTS 0
NEW DELHI, Aug 19: Tokyo Paralympics gold medalist Indian...

Leicester sign midfielder Skipp from Spurs

SPORTS 0
LONDON, Aug 19: Newly promoted Leicester reached a deal...

New AIFF secretary says improvement his top priority

SPORTS 0
NEW DELHI, Aug 19: All India Football Federation’s (AIFF)...
Load more

Popular news

Aim is to win gold with a new world record at the Paralympics: Javelin thrower Sumit Antil

SPORTS 0
NEW DELHI, Aug 19: Tokyo Paralympics gold medalist Indian...

Leicester sign midfielder Skipp from Spurs

SPORTS 0
LONDON, Aug 19: Newly promoted Leicester reached a deal...

New AIFF secretary says improvement his top priority

SPORTS 0
NEW DELHI, Aug 19: All India Football Federation’s (AIFF)...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img