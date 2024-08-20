Tuesday, August 20, 2024
spot_img
Health

Study shows dialysis not a feasible option for all elderly with kidney failure

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, August 20: For some older adults with kidney failure, dialysis may not be feasible, finds a new study that calls for more careful consideration for the procedure among people who are 75 or 80 years old.

 

The study, conducted by Stanford University in the US, finds that even if dialysis is used, it will accord those patients only one extra week for their lifespan. On the other hand, it will increase their time being spent in the hospital by two weeks or more, which is not an advantageous position for the parties involved, the team said.

 

The study, building upon previous records, examined the impact of dialysis on older adults. Using electronic health records to mimic a randomised clinical trial, the researchers separated patients into two groups: those who began dialysis right once and those who had to wait at least a month. Approximately 50 per cent of the patients in the waiting group did not begin dialysis throughout three years.

 

Individuals who began dialysis right away lived, on average, nine days longer than those who did not, but they also required thirteen more days of hospitalisation.

 

Further, patients 80 years of age and above who began dialysis right away survived an average of 60 more days but spent 13 more days in an inpatient facility; patients aged 65 to 79 who started dialysis right away lived an average of 17 fewer days while spending 14 more days in an inpatient facility.

 

According to the study, starting dialysis as soon as possible may increase the chances of survival, but it will also increase the length of time spent receiving it and the likelihood that the patient will require hospitalisation, said Maria Montez Rath, a senior research engineer at Stanford University.

 

Dialysis is often presented as a choice between life and death, leading patients to overestimate benefits and well-being. However, presenting it as symptom-alleviating helps patients understand trade-offs, said the team. (IANS)

Previous article
Indian generic drugs treating malaria, HIV-AIDS & TB in developing countries: Nadda
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Indian tablet market sees robust 23 pc growth in Q2, Apple leads

New Delhi, Aug 20:  Driven by the rapid adoption of 5G, the Indian tablet market experienced a robust...
NATIONAL

India records 26 pc jump in FDI flows in first quarter

Mumbai, Aug 20: The gross foreign direct investment (FDI) flowing into the Indian economy has surged by 26.4...
NATIONAL

Rahul Gandhi, Kharge to visit J&K for key election meetings

Srinagar, Aug 20: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge...
NATIONAL

Assam Police deport three Bangladeshi nationals, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati, Aug 20:  Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said at least three Bangladeshi nationals, who...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Indian tablet market sees robust 23 pc growth in Q2, Apple leads

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 20:  Driven by the rapid adoption...

India records 26 pc jump in FDI flows in first quarter

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Aug 20: The gross foreign direct investment (FDI)...

Rahul Gandhi, Kharge to visit J&K for key election meetings

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, Aug 20: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the...
Load more

Popular news

Indian tablet market sees robust 23 pc growth in Q2, Apple leads

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 20:  Driven by the rapid adoption...

India records 26 pc jump in FDI flows in first quarter

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Aug 20: The gross foreign direct investment (FDI)...

Rahul Gandhi, Kharge to visit J&K for key election meetings

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, Aug 20: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img