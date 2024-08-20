Udaipur student’s last rites performed amid tight security

Shillong, August 20: The last rites of the teen student, who died on Monday after being stabbed by his classmate on August 16 in Rajasthan’s Udaipur district, were performed on Tuesday morning amid tight security arrangements.

The child was cremated by his father and cousin. People were seen raising slogans during the last rites.

All schools and colleges in the city are closed on Tuesday in view of the funeral.

The funeral procession departed in the morning from the teen’s house amid tight security. District administration officials were also present in the procession.

Further, to ensure law and order in the city, prohibitory orders have been clamped and gathering of crowds in any area of the city has been banned. Besides, a huge police force has been deployed at every nook and corner.

Internet services remain suspended and drones have been deployed to monitor the situation.

Officials confirmed that the student’s body was handed over to his family at 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Soon after the death of the student, a huge crowd gathered at the hospital and started protesting. The family refused to take his body and demanded the harshest punishment for the accused, a government job for a family member and Rs 1 crore as compensation. However, later a consensus was reached at Rs 51 lakh as compensation and a contractual job for a family member and then a post-mortem was performed

The 15-year-old student Devraj succumbed to his injuries on Monday afternoon in a tragic turn of events. The student was stabbed by his classmate after he refused to share his notebook.

Violence followed soon after the incident, vehicles were torched and a shopping mall was vandalised.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma monitored the situation and sent a team of doctors to Udaipur. However, the boy died on Monday.

State minister Jawahar Singh Bedham condoled the student’s death and said, “Despite all efforts of state government, the child could not be saved. I appeal to all to maintain peace.”

Those present in the funeral procession demanded quick and harsh punishment for the accused. They said that the accused should not be spared in the name of the accused being a minor. (IANS)