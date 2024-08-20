Tuesday, August 20, 2024
spot_img
CRIME

Udaipur student’s last rites performed amid tight security

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, August 20: The last rites of the teen student, who died on Monday after being stabbed by his classmate on August 16 in Rajasthan’s Udaipur district, were performed on Tuesday morning amid tight security arrangements.

 

The child was cremated by his father and cousin. People were seen raising slogans during the last rites.

 

All schools and colleges in the city are closed on Tuesday in view of the funeral.

 

The funeral procession departed in the morning from the teen’s house amid tight security. District administration officials were also present in the procession.

 

Further, to ensure law and order in the city, prohibitory orders have been clamped and gathering of crowds in any area of the city has been banned. Besides, a huge police force has been deployed at every nook and corner.

 

Internet services remain suspended and drones have been deployed to monitor the situation.

 

Officials confirmed that the student’s body was handed over to his family at 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

 

Soon after the death of the student, a huge crowd gathered at the hospital and started protesting. The family refused to take his body and demanded the harshest punishment for the accused, a government job for a family member and Rs 1 crore as compensation. However, later a consensus was reached at Rs 51 lakh as compensation and a contractual job for a family member and then a post-mortem was performed

 

The 15-year-old student Devraj succumbed to his injuries on Monday afternoon in a tragic turn of events. The student was stabbed by his classmate after he refused to share his notebook.

 

Violence followed soon after the incident, vehicles were torched and a shopping mall was vandalised.

 

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma monitored the situation and sent a team of doctors to Udaipur. However, the boy died on Monday.

 

State minister Jawahar Singh Bedham condoled the student’s death and said, “Despite all efforts of state government, the child could not be saved. I appeal to all to maintain peace.”

 

Those present in the funeral procession demanded quick and harsh punishment for the accused. They said that the accused should not be spared in the name of the accused being a minor. (IANS)

Previous article
Telangana Police nab Kerala bank manager on the run
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Indian tablet market sees robust 23 pc growth in Q2, Apple leads

New Delhi, Aug 20:  Driven by the rapid adoption of 5G, the Indian tablet market experienced a robust...
NATIONAL

India records 26 pc jump in FDI flows in first quarter

Mumbai, Aug 20: The gross foreign direct investment (FDI) flowing into the Indian economy has surged by 26.4...
NATIONAL

Rahul Gandhi, Kharge to visit J&K for key election meetings

Srinagar, Aug 20: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge...
NATIONAL

Assam Police deport three Bangladeshi nationals, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati, Aug 20:  Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said at least three Bangladeshi nationals, who...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Indian tablet market sees robust 23 pc growth in Q2, Apple leads

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 20:  Driven by the rapid adoption...

India records 26 pc jump in FDI flows in first quarter

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Aug 20: The gross foreign direct investment (FDI)...

Rahul Gandhi, Kharge to visit J&K for key election meetings

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, Aug 20: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the...
Load more

Popular news

Indian tablet market sees robust 23 pc growth in Q2, Apple leads

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 20:  Driven by the rapid adoption...

India records 26 pc jump in FDI flows in first quarter

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Aug 20: The gross foreign direct investment (FDI)...

Rahul Gandhi, Kharge to visit J&K for key election meetings

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, Aug 20: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img