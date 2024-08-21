Missing woman found after 3 days in WJH

JOWAI, Aug 20: A 20-year-old woman identified as Langki Tyngkra from Nongjngi Lumlyngdoh village in West Jaintia Hills, who had been missing since August 16, was found on the evening of Monday.

The discovery was made by members of the Hynniewtrep National Youth Front (HNYF), West Jaintia Zone, under the leadership of vice president CR Ryngki and assistant secretary Nicky Sten.

The HNYF West Jaintia Zone extended heartfelt thanks to everyone who contributed to the successful search and recovery of the young woman.