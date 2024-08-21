News Capsule

Championship

The 43rd Annual State Yogasana Championship will be held on September 14 at Jail Road Boys’ Secondary School. In this regard, interested participants have been asked to contact the Meghalaya Yoga Association office at Jail Road, Shillong, between 11 am to 12:30 pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Condemnation

The Meghalaya Health Care Association has condemned the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The Association has also appealed to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), tasked with the invsestigation of the incident, to nab the culprits at the earliest.

Unclaimed body

Authorities at Laitumkhrah Police Station have issued a notice regarding the claim of the body of Rilinda Nongkynrih, a 45-year-old resident of Lumdiengsoh, Motinagar, who was admitted to Bethany Hospital on August 17 and passed away at 5 pm on August 18. The body has been kept at Bethany Hospital since her passing, awaiting identification and claim by relatives or friends. Relatives, friends, or anyone who may know Rilinda Nongkynrih are urged to come forward to identify the body and take it into their custody.