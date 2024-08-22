After Durand Cup, JN Stadium ready for more sports shows

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 21: The renovated JN Stadium in Polo successfully hosted six games of the prestigious Durand Cup with the sixth and final match on Wednesday, a quarterfinal encounter between Shillong Lajong FC and East Bengal, proving to be a thriller, giving some happy memories to fan in the city after Lanong prevailed over their more fancied opponents 2-1.

The renovated stadium saw some amazing moments in the last few weeks as top teams of the country competed here, providing fans with some power-packed performances.

The state-of-the art stadium and the playing turf have already garnered praise with Defence officials terming the turf as probably the second best in the country after Kolkata.

Football fans in Shillong wish that the government constructs more of such stadiums and maintains the JN Stadium so that fans can witness more high-end tournaments here in Shillong itself.

The JN Stadium renovation work was completed in two packages.

The first package was constructed by Badri Rai and Company at a cost of Rs 35 crore. The firm executed work for extension of the north and south stands, external facade work, main ground and track work.

The second package was implemented by a local company, IDC, at a cost of Rs 18 crore and they executed interior works of stands and external development works like installation of the floodlights.

Amid the Durand Cup 2024, the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong has undergone a vibrant transformation.

Originally slated for a December finish, the track around the natural turf has received a striking temporary facelift by the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs to meet the Durand Cup compliances.

This makeover, led by renowned artist Benedict Skhemlang Hynniewta and his team, turned the athletic track into a canvas depicting Meghalaya’s creativity.

With vibrant patterns and cultural motifs, it now beautifully captures the spirit of football and the heart of Meghalaya.

This adaptation is a fitting tribute to the state of Meghalaya and reflects the state’s connection to nature, pays homage to its cultural traditions, as well as celebrates the dynamism of its youth for whom football is one of the biggest unifiers.

This is also a precursor to the stadium’s ultimate metamorphosis into a state-of-the-art athletics track ready to host dazzling sports spectacles in the days to come.