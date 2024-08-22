Thursday, August 22, 2024
MEGHALAYA

NEC initiates action against rape-accused cashier

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 21: The North Eastern Council (NEC) on Wednesday said they have initiated disciplinary action against cashier, Shambu Sharma who is lodged in judicial custody for allegedly molesting his woman co-worker on Monday.
Speaking to reporters after meeting members of the FKJGP Nongthymmai Circle, NEC Planning Adviser Sam Pamei said they are initiating disciplinary action against the accused.
“We have constituted a committee to examine this and we will take corrective measures as per the committee’s recommendations,” he said.
Stating that the NEC fully condemns the incident, he said they will provide all necessary support to the victim. “As far the criminal case against the accused is concerned, we will leave it to the court. We will also give full cooperation to the police in the investigation,” the NEC official said.
Meanwhile, the FKJGP Nongthymmai Circle demanded that the accused be immediately terminated from his job.
It also expressed surprise as to how the accused was appointed in the NEC without having an EPIC or Aadhaar.
Assuring the victim that they will closely follow up on the case, the pressure group appealed to the Nongrim Hills Dorbar Shnong to take step to ensure that the accused is not made to continue work in the NEC.

