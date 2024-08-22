Legal awareness on witchcraft held in Dadenggre  

Tura, Aug 22: A day long legal awareness programme on witchcraft and mob lynching and other social evil practices was held today at Multi Facility Center Dadenggre. The awareness programme was organized by the District Legal Services Authority, Tura, in collaboration with the Meghalaya State Legal Services Authority under the aegis of National Legal services Authority.

During the programme, a talk on legal, implications of witchcraft and mob lynching was given by Jeril R. Marak, Advocate, Tura Bar Association. Narbeeca G. Momin, Psychologist of Tura Civil Hospital delivered a talk on the psychological impact on the victim and the accused. Meanwhile, Silje A. Sangma, District Social Welfare Officer, Tura, dwelt on the subject of understanding witchcraft accusation and mob lynching, while a representative from the Police Department shared views of challenges in catching witchcraft accusation and mob violence from the perspective of the Police department.

Among others who were present and spoke on the occasion included Sumith Singh, IAS, SDO (C), Dadenggre Civil Division, Saljagring G. Momin, MCS, BDO, Dadenggre C.D. Block and Ishma R. Marak. MJS, learned Secretary, District legal Services Authority, Tura.