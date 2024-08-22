Union Minister, Ajay Tamta reviews central schemes in Tura

Tura, Aug 22: Union Minister of State for Road, Transport and Highways Ajay Tamta visited Daribokgre and Chandigre Villages on the foothills of Nokrek National Park on Wednesday and inspected the Centrally Sponsored Schemes which are being implemented in these villages including low cost AAY houses, Government schools, Anganwadi centres and PHC and CHC, etc. The Union Minister was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner, West Garo Hills, Tura Jagdish Chelani and other District Officials.

Tamta also reviewed the progress and implementation of Centrally Sponsored schemes at Circuit House in the evening where Deputy Commissioner, West Garo Hills, Jagdish Chelani, Deputy Commissioner, East Garo Hills, Vibhor Agarwal, Additional Deputy Commissioners, Heads of various departments attended.

Initiating the discussion, Deputy Commissioner, WGH Jagdish Chelani presented a powerpoint presentation on the general review of West Garo Hills District also highlighting the scope and development for promoting Eco-Tourism, convergence of different schemes for better implementation, protection and preservation of forest cover, promotion of personal hygiene and sanitation especially in villages among others.

He also highlighted on the implementation of the centrally sponsored schemes in the district namely, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin and Urban, Har Ghar Jal Yojana, Mission Indradhanush, Pradhan Mantri Poshan Abhiyan, PM Ujjawala, etc.

During the review meeting, Tamta expressed his satisfaction that the schemes are being monitored and implemented in proper manner and suggested that Horticulture, tourism, etc can flourish well in the region. He urged the Deputy Commission to focus on these areas. Tamta also suggested promoting the natural beauty of the region and attracting tourists from far and beyond.

In the second part of the review meeting, the Executive Director, NHIDCL Biju Patir appraised the Union Minister about the progress and implementation of the ongoing widening works of National Highways in Garo Hills region.

The Public Works Department, Tura also mentioned the Phulbari- Dhubri NH and the bridge being constructed over river Brahmaputra of 19.4 Km which will be the longest bridge in the country adding, the work has been started and is expected to complete by September, 2028.