Friday, August 23, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Assam police chief issues directive to dist police units to ensure ‘rule of law’

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Guwahati, August 22: In a significant move to ensure fair policing practices across Assam, district police units in the state have been directed by the Assam Police headquarters here to “mandatorily ensure the rule of law under all circumstances”.

“In the recent past, it has been observed that a few incidents of criminal acts have taken place where the victim and the accused belong to different communities. In all such cases, it is directed that police should proceed in absolute accordance with law,” a notification issued by Assam DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh, read.

The directive by the police headquarters also advised the district police units along with thana-level nagrik committees and district administration to have regular meetings with stakeholders from all communities and strive to maintain amity amongst different communities.

“There should be no space for resort to instant justice or action beyond law by any section of people. The field police units shall mandatorily ensure the rule of law under all circumstances. Failure to do so shall be viewed adversely and dealt accordingly,” it read.

The DGP further reiterated the same message on social media platform, X, stating, “Reiterating commitment of Assam Police to strict adherence of law. I request all stakeholders to cooperate with us in maintaining law and order in the state. Instructions have been issued to all field formations for strict action against anyone trying to break law.”

Previous article
Legal awareness on witchcraft held in Dadenggre  
Next article
Maharashtra shocker: Missing minor girl’s body found dumped in Kolhapur field, rape suspected
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Maharashtra shocker: Missing minor girl’s body found dumped in Kolhapur field, rape suspected

Kolhapur (Maharashtra), Aug 22: In another shocker, a 10-year-old girl, the daughter of migrant labourers from Bihar, was...
MEGHALAYA

Legal awareness on witchcraft held in Dadenggre  

  Tura, Aug 22: A day long legal awareness programme on witchcraft and mob lynching and other social evil...
MEGHALAYA

Union Minister, Ajay Tamta reviews central schemes in Tura

Tura, Aug 22: Union Minister of State for Road, Transport and Highways Ajay Tamta visited Daribokgre and Chandigre...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Ram Charan’s daughter Klin achieves this milestone on grandfather Chiranjeevi’s birthday

Shillong, August 22: On the 69th birthday of actor and politician Chiranjeevi, his son Ram Charan has shared...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Maharashtra shocker: Missing minor girl’s body found dumped in Kolhapur field, rape suspected

NATIONAL 0
Kolhapur (Maharashtra), Aug 22: In another shocker, a 10-year-old...

Legal awareness on witchcraft held in Dadenggre  

MEGHALAYA 0
  Tura, Aug 22: A day long legal awareness programme...

Union Minister, Ajay Tamta reviews central schemes in Tura

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Aug 22: Union Minister of State for Road,...
Load more

Popular news

Maharashtra shocker: Missing minor girl’s body found dumped in Kolhapur field, rape suspected

NATIONAL 0
Kolhapur (Maharashtra), Aug 22: In another shocker, a 10-year-old...

Legal awareness on witchcraft held in Dadenggre  

MEGHALAYA 0
  Tura, Aug 22: A day long legal awareness programme...

Union Minister, Ajay Tamta reviews central schemes in Tura

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Aug 22: Union Minister of State for Road,...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img