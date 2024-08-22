Assam police chief issues directive to dist police units to ensure ‘rule of law’

Guwahati, August 22: In a significant move to ensure fair policing practices across Assam, district police units in the state have been directed by the Assam Police headquarters here to “mandatorily ensure the rule of law under all circumstances”.

“In the recent past, it has been observed that a few incidents of criminal acts have taken place where the victim and the accused belong to different communities. In all such cases, it is directed that police should proceed in absolute accordance with law,” a notification issued by Assam DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh, read.

The directive by the police headquarters also advised the district police units along with thana-level nagrik committees and district administration to have regular meetings with stakeholders from all communities and strive to maintain amity amongst different communities.

“There should be no space for resort to instant justice or action beyond law by any section of people. The field police units shall mandatorily ensure the rule of law under all circumstances. Failure to do so shall be viewed adversely and dealt accordingly,” it read.

The DGP further reiterated the same message on social media platform, X, stating, “Reiterating commitment of Assam Police to strict adherence of law. I request all stakeholders to cooperate with us in maintaining law and order in the state. Instructions have been issued to all field formations for strict action against anyone trying to break law.”