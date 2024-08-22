Friday, August 23, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Maharashtra shocker: Missing minor girl’s body found dumped in Kolhapur field, rape suspected

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Kolhapur (Maharashtra), Aug 22: In another shocker, a 10-year-old girl, the daughter of migrant labourers from Bihar, was allegedly raped and killed, and her body dumped in a sugarcane field early near Maharashtra’s Kolhapur on Thursday, sparking outrage in this erstwhile royal city.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis were in Kolhapur attending a ‘Ladki Bahin’ programme when the news erupted and they immediately called for details of the incident.

Speaking to the media later, Fadnavis said that the girl had gone missing on Wednesday afternoon after she was allegedly punished by her uncle, and subsequently the family began a search for her.

“As she remained untraced till 10 p.m., the family lodged a police complaint and search teams found her body early today in a sugarcane field. The police have detained some suspects and further investigations are on. We shall provide all necessary help to the victim’s family,” he assured.

According to Kolhapur Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pandit, the incident happened in the Ramnagar locality of Shiye village and the police have detained a couple of persons for questioning. Pandit said that the family had come to work here from Bihar around three years ago and resided in the Ramnagar area in the jurisdiction of the Shiroli MIDC.

The girl’s father Guddu Singh Agrahari and his wife work as labourers in a private company in MIDC and had gone to the factory as usual at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, while their daughter, along with her 2 sisters and 2 brothers, lived with her maternal uncle.

When they returned home from work last evening, they did not see the daughter anywhere and made enquiries in the neighbourhood, but failed to find her. The uncle said that after having lunch, he was resting and the girl was playing on the mobile phone, and probably left home later to play outside.

The police teams and locals launched a massive hunt for her last night, scanned CCTV footage in the vicinity, inspected streams, wells, and farms and later deployed a dog squad which helped locate her body this morning.

“So far, we have detained three to four suspects for questioning and are waiting for the autopsy report. Till then, I cannot comment more,” Shiroli MIDC Police Station in-charge Pankaj Giri told IANS. The incident surfaced as the Badlapur alleged rape of two nursery girls is still raging in public minds and could further embarrass the ruling MahaYuti.

Taking serious note of the series of similar incidents in Badlapur, Thane, Akola, Pune, and now Kolhapur, Maharashtra Women’s Congress President Sandhya Savvalakhe demanded the resignation of CM Shinde and Deputy CM Fadnavis.

“Instead of ensuring the safety and security of the women in their own state of Maharashtra, they keep talking about West Bengal, and don’t have the time to even visit the victims’ families,” said Savvalakhe.

IANS

Previous article
Assam police chief issues directive to dist police units to ensure ‘rule of law’
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Assam police chief issues directive to dist police units to ensure ‘rule of law’

Guwahati, August 22: In a significant move to ensure fair policing practices across Assam, district police units in...
MEGHALAYA

Legal awareness on witchcraft held in Dadenggre  

  Tura, Aug 22: A day long legal awareness programme on witchcraft and mob lynching and other social evil...
MEGHALAYA

Union Minister, Ajay Tamta reviews central schemes in Tura

Tura, Aug 22: Union Minister of State for Road, Transport and Highways Ajay Tamta visited Daribokgre and Chandigre...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Ram Charan’s daughter Klin achieves this milestone on grandfather Chiranjeevi’s birthday

Shillong, August 22: On the 69th birthday of actor and politician Chiranjeevi, his son Ram Charan has shared...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Assam police chief issues directive to dist police units to ensure ‘rule of law’

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, August 22: In a significant move to ensure...

Legal awareness on witchcraft held in Dadenggre  

MEGHALAYA 0
  Tura, Aug 22: A day long legal awareness programme...

Union Minister, Ajay Tamta reviews central schemes in Tura

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Aug 22: Union Minister of State for Road,...
Load more

Popular news

Assam police chief issues directive to dist police units to ensure ‘rule of law’

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, August 22: In a significant move to ensure...

Legal awareness on witchcraft held in Dadenggre  

MEGHALAYA 0
  Tura, Aug 22: A day long legal awareness programme...

Union Minister, Ajay Tamta reviews central schemes in Tura

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Aug 22: Union Minister of State for Road,...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img