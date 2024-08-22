MSPCB holds public hearing on proposed mining in Saryngkham A Coal Mine

Khliehriat, August 22: The Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) on Thursday held an Environmental Public Hearing of a coal mine known as Saryngkham A Coal Mine on an area of 148 hectares located at Myndihati, Umsngad village East Jaintia Hills District.

Many who attended the Public Hearing expressed their full support for the proposal of Saryngkham A Coal Mine through modern technology or scientific mining. They said that the NGT has banned coal mining in the area for 10 years since 2014, which has caused a huge loss to the area in all aspects.

Ex-MLA Justine Dkhar said that coal mining has started in these areas (Jaintia) since the time of the British and the indigenous people have also followed and started mining coal. He said that East Jaintia Hills was one of the less progressed areas in the past but through the coal mining it has improved in all aspects from income, education and others.

He said that after the ban on coal mining by NGT, it has brought about a loss, so with the coming of Dapmian Shylla as a Proprietor and through the support of the people, it will bring about a change in this area.

He said that the scientific mining of coal does not harm the workers and does not affect the environment, especially the waters, rivers and forests.

Other speakers included Hambertus Nongtdu Headman Byndihati and President of East Jaintia Coal Miners Association, Wilbert Nongtdu, Sambormi Lyngdoh President JNC, D. Swer from Khliehriat, Bailos Swer, Smt Richu Shadap Narwan and others. On the other hand, all the speakers also urged the relevant authorities to immediately issue the CTO, CTE to the owner of this Coal Mine so that the coal mining can start through the new technology.

The meeting was chaired by YFH Laloo Environmental Engineer MSPCB, in the presence of JF Lamurong Environmental Engineer, DC, SP East Jaintia and others.

Meanwhile MSPCB has taken the initiative of no plastic cup, no plastic plate, no water bottle at the hearing, and will do the same for all the public hearings in the state.