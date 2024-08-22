Thursday, August 22, 2024
spot_img
Business

Paytm sells entertainment ticketing business to Zomato for Rs 2,048 crore

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, August 22: Digital payments major Paytm on Wednesday announced to sell its entertainment ticketing business to food aggregator Zomato for Rs 2,048 crore in cash, in a move to focus on core payments and financial services distribution.

 

The transfer will also include 280 existing employees from the entertainment ticketing business at the company.

 

One 97 Communications Limited (OCL), the parent company of Paytm, will transfer its entertainment ticketing business to Zomato by transfer of OCL’s entertainment ticketing business to it’s 100 per cent subsidiaries — Orbgen Technologies Pvt Limited (OTPL) and Wasteland Entertainment.

 

A Paytm spokesperson said that they built the entertainment ticketing business by addressing the market needs of the time.

 

“This move allows us to continue focusing on long-term growth in our core areas and value creation for all stakeholders,” said the spokesperson.

 

Paytm built movie ticketing from the ground up, and acquired TicketNew and Insider for total consideration of Rs 268 crore from 2017 to 2018.

 

The company built the entertainment ticketing business to revenues of Rs 297 crore and Adjusted EBITDA of Rs 29 crores in FY24.

 

“The transaction value is subject to cash and net working capital adjustments at closing. Transaction closure is subject to satisfaction of agreed conditions precedent,” said Paytm.

 

Entertainment ticketing business includes movies, sports, and events, will be available on the Paytm app during a transition period of up to 12 months.

 

According to the company, the transaction generates significant profits for Paytm and cash proceeds will further strengthen the balance sheet.

 

In June, Zomato had confirmed that it was in discussions with Paytm for acquiring its movies and ticketing business.

 

The acquisition is Zomato’s second-largest purchase, following its acquisition of quick commerce platform Blinkit in 2021, which was an all-stock deal worth Rs 4,447 crore. (IANS)

Previous article
Sensex trades higher on positive global cues
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

Air India flight makes emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram airport after bomb threat

Shillong, August 22: High tension erupted at the Thiruvananthapuram airport here on Thursday morning when an Air India...
Technology

Second Neuralink chip recipient progressing well: Elon Musk

Shillong, August 22: Tesla and SpaceX Founder Elon Musk on Thursday said that if all goes well, there...
SPORTS

Jasprit Bumrah has been brilliant across all three formats at the moment, says Tim Southee  

Shillong, August 22: New Zealand men’s Test captain Tim Southee has said that India’s fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah...
News Alert

Five of a family killed in road accident in Bihar’s Bhojpur

Shillong, August 22: Five members of a family were killed and two others injured when the SUV they...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Air India flight makes emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram airport after bomb threat

News Alert 0
Shillong, August 22: High tension erupted at the Thiruvananthapuram...

Second Neuralink chip recipient progressing well: Elon Musk

Technology 0
Shillong, August 22: Tesla and SpaceX Founder Elon Musk...

Jasprit Bumrah has been brilliant across all three formats at the moment, says Tim Southee  

SPORTS 0
Shillong, August 22: New Zealand men’s Test captain Tim...
Load more

Popular news

Air India flight makes emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram airport after bomb threat

News Alert 0
Shillong, August 22: High tension erupted at the Thiruvananthapuram...

Second Neuralink chip recipient progressing well: Elon Musk

Technology 0
Shillong, August 22: Tesla and SpaceX Founder Elon Musk...

Jasprit Bumrah has been brilliant across all three formats at the moment, says Tim Southee  

SPORTS 0
Shillong, August 22: New Zealand men’s Test captain Tim...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img