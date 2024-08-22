Thursday, August 22, 2024
spot_img
Business

Sensex trades higher on positive global cues

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, August 22: Indian equity indices opened in the green on Thursday following positive cues from US markets.

 

At 9.44 a.m., Sensex was up 194 points or 0.24 per cent at 81,099 and Nifty was up 60 points or 0.24 per cent at 24,830.

 

The market trend remains positive. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), 1,730 shares were in green and 423 shares in the red.

 

In early trade, Buying was being seen in IT and FMCG stocks. The Nifty IT index was up by 0.42 per cent and the Nifty FMCG index was up by 0.48 per cent.

 

On the NSE indices, PSU Bank, FMCG, metal and media were other major gainers. Auto, pharma, realty and energy were trading under pressure.

 

The Nifty Midcap 100 index was at 58,715, up 279 points or 0.48 per cent, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index was at 19,141, up 75 points or 0.40 per cent.

 

In the Sensex pack, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, HUL, HDFC Bank and SBI were the top gainers. Power Grid, M&amp;M, Tata Motors, NTPC, TCS and Axis Bank were the top losers.

 

Mixed trading is taking place in Asian markets. The markets of Tokyo and Hong Kong are bullish. the markets of Shanghai, Jakarta and Seoul are in the red. The US markets closed with gains on Wednesday.

 

Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives and Research, SAMCO Securities said, “Vast majority of FOMC members were in favour of cutting rates in the September meeting, as they believed that inflation is on its way down towards the 2 per cent. Since the risks to the employment goal have increased the FOMC members were in favour of rate cuts. This pushed the US 10-year bond yields lower while stocks rejoiced inching closer to a new all-time high once again.”

 

“We believe that rate cut hopes in September will keep the market participants in a buoyant mood at least till the actual rate cuts materialise,” Sheth added.

 

The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 799 crore on August 21, while domestic institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 3,097 crore on the same day. (IANS)

Previous article
Nifty rises for fifth consecutive day, Sensex closes above 80,900
Next article
Paytm sells entertainment ticketing business to Zomato for Rs 2,048 crore
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

Air India flight makes emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram airport after bomb threat

Shillong, August 22: High tension erupted at the Thiruvananthapuram airport here on Thursday morning when an Air India...
Technology

Second Neuralink chip recipient progressing well: Elon Musk

Shillong, August 22: Tesla and SpaceX Founder Elon Musk on Thursday said that if all goes well, there...
SPORTS

Jasprit Bumrah has been brilliant across all three formats at the moment, says Tim Southee  

Shillong, August 22: New Zealand men’s Test captain Tim Southee has said that India’s fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah...
News Alert

Five of a family killed in road accident in Bihar’s Bhojpur

Shillong, August 22: Five members of a family were killed and two others injured when the SUV they...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Air India flight makes emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram airport after bomb threat

News Alert 0
Shillong, August 22: High tension erupted at the Thiruvananthapuram...

Second Neuralink chip recipient progressing well: Elon Musk

Technology 0
Shillong, August 22: Tesla and SpaceX Founder Elon Musk...

Jasprit Bumrah has been brilliant across all three formats at the moment, says Tim Southee  

SPORTS 0
Shillong, August 22: New Zealand men’s Test captain Tim...
Load more

Popular news

Air India flight makes emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram airport after bomb threat

News Alert 0
Shillong, August 22: High tension erupted at the Thiruvananthapuram...

Second Neuralink chip recipient progressing well: Elon Musk

Technology 0
Shillong, August 22: Tesla and SpaceX Founder Elon Musk...

Jasprit Bumrah has been brilliant across all three formats at the moment, says Tim Southee  

SPORTS 0
Shillong, August 22: New Zealand men’s Test captain Tim...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img