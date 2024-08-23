Friday, August 23, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Ronnie ready to take on govt alone in Assembly

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, Aug 22: Reduced to the status of a “lone ranger” in the Assembly, Leader of Opposition Ronnie V Lyngdoh is gearing up to take the formidable NPP-led MDA government in the autumn session of the Assembly all alone with questions and motions on unemployment, revenue generation, traffic congestion, connectivity and others.
“There will be many questions and motions on the National Food Security Act (NFSA), status of the Shillong Airport and Western Bypass since a lot of people are facing difficulties due to congestion,” he said on Thursday.
He said the NFSA was implemented by the previous UPA government to ensure no citizen  goes hungry but a lot of BPL families have been deprived of their rights in Meghalaya.
“I will bring a motion to ensure that the state conducts the socio-economic survey,” he said.
Recalling that Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong had informed him that nearly 95% of the land acquisition process for the Shillong Western Bypass has been completed, Lyngdoh said, “If we have the Western Bypass, traffic will be eased from 7th Mile up to Umiam and there will light at the end of the tunnel.”
He also spoke on the need to preserve the water bodies of the state, especially the rivers that flow through the city.
“If we can rejuvenate them there will be adequate water supply,” he added.
He laid focus on improving the Umroi Airport to attract high-end tourists.
Reiterating his commitment to remain in the Congress, Lyngdoh said, if he had wanted a “better deal” he would have joined the NPP along with the three MLAs.
“I am and I will be with the Congress,” he said, making it clear that one can serve the state and the people better by being in a national party.
He added that with the BJP resorting to divisive and communal politics, the Congress remains the only option for the people of the state.

