Friday, August 23, 2024
NATIONAL

US must speed up process for issuing tourist visa, says top Indian official

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Aug 23: There is a need to expedite the “cumbersome” process of getting a US visa that Indian nationals face, to promote tourism between the two countries which enjoy a strong bilateral partnership, a top Tourism Ministry official said on Friday.

Suman Billa, Additional Secretary, Union Ministry of Tourism said, that although a US visa is valid for 10 years and does not require any frequent updates by a visa holder, the process of getting a visa for the world’s largest economy is a cumbersome and tiresome process and to boost Indo-US tourism, swifter visa approval and more direct flights between India and the US is needed.

Speaking at the Indo-US Tourism &amp; Hospitality Summit, organised by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) here, Billa said: “I think the best thing about getting a US visa is that once you have it, it’s valid for 10 years. So there’s not a lot of repeat visitation that happens. But you have to really walk through fire to get that visa in the first place because there are long waiting times now and, you know, so there’s a whole lot of disincentive for people wanting to travel.”

He said that given the strong bilateral partnership and the growth in travel between the two countries, there is significant headroom for progress in this space. Emphasising the need to introduce more flights between India and the US, Billa said, “The most important thing that we need to understand is that the lion’s share of the market is actually going through third countries.  So, it is the Middle Eastern market or the European market which is benefiting. It is those airlines which are carrying Indians into the US. If you are able to have direct flights, not only will, we make it more cost-competitive for people to travel both ways but we will also, add to the convenience of travelling into the US. And I think that for some reason, is not happening.”

However, Jonathan M. Heimer, Minister Counsellor for Commercial Affairs, India, of the US Commercial Service said that over the past year, the pace of visa application processing has gained momentum leading to record visa issuances.

“On the backend for the application processing, we’ve been able to process something like 60 per cent more visas with more or less the same resources. And also we have issued more than 1.1 million visas in the last year, which for us, is a record and that’s just going to continue to go up that number,” Heimer added.

Addressing the event, the Attorney General of India, R. Venkataramani stressed the need for responsible tourism. He also emphasised that India would continue to play a role in building a cohesive and peaceful world, wherein tourism would be a key factor.

IANS

PM Modi achieves 70 per cent approval rating in latest Ipsos IndiaBus survey
Conrad Sangma not well, admitted to hospital
Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Conrad Sangma not well, admitted to hospital

Shillong, Aug 23: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma was admitted to Shillong Civil Hospital after he tested positive...
NATIONAL

PM Modi achieves 70 per cent approval rating in latest Ipsos IndiaBus survey

New Delhi, Aug 23:  In the latest Ipsos IndiaBus PM Approval Rating Survey for August 2024, Prime Minister...
NATIONAL

History made, says Zelensky after PM Modi’s landmark Kyiv visit

Kyiv, Aug 23:  Declaring that history was made on Friday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kyiv,...
INTERNATIONAL

26 tourists from Maharashtra killed as bus plunges into Nepal river gorge

Mumbai, Aug 23: In a mammoth tragedy, at least 26 tourists hailing from Maharashtra were killed and another...

