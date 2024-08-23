Conrad Sangma not well, admitted to hospital

Shillong, Aug 23: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma was admitted to Shillong Civil Hospital after he tested positive for Scrub typhus.

A government source confirmed that the chief minister was admitted in a private ward of the hospital and was suffering from high fever.

Doctors from NEIGRIHMS and Shillong Civil Hospital are attending to him and his condition is stated to be fine, the source said.

With the chief minister remaining absent on the first day of the autumn session on Friday, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong officiated in his place.

Celestine Lyngdoh was the only new NPP MLA present in the House while Charles Marngar and Gabriel Wahlang were absent.

VPP’s North Shillong MLA, Adelbert Nongrum moved an amendment motion requesting additional days for the autumn session, but his motion was rejected by the House.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prestone Tynsong and Assembly Speaker Thomas A Sangma cited that the session’s duration was already approved by the Business Advisory Committee and could not be further extended.

However, they offered to extend the session each day to give more time to the members.