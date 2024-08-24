A mythical journey lost in visual grandeur, Kalki 2898 AD drops on OTT

In a series of appreciation posts for the Imtiaz Ali directorial Rockstar (2011), an anonymous user had commented, “Ranbir Kapoor was so good in the film that we didn’t realise Nargis Fakhri was not up to the mark.” It is an interesting theory to test. Can a single actor elevate an entire cast and storyline through the sheer force of their performance? The answer, it seems, is no. Even Amitabh Bachchan’s remarkable portrayal of Ashwathama in Kalki 2898 AD couldn’t save the epic from becoming a severe letdown. After minting record-breaking numbers at the box office, Kalki 2898 AD has now made its way to OTT platforms and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime and Netflix. (IANS)