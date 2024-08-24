Jennifer Lopez Anaconda reboot in talks, look who’s slated to star

The 1997 cult classic Anaconda is set to make a comeback, this time with a comic flair. Sources have confirmed to People magazine that actors Jack Black and Paul Rudd are in preliminary discussions to star in the reboot of the iconic horror film, though no deals have been finalised. The upcoming film will not be a direct remake of the original, which starred Jennifer Lopez and Ice Cube, but will instead focus on comedic elements. The new take on Anaconda is expected to blend humour with the classic snake-themed horror. (ANI)