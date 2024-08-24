Saturday, August 24, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Jennifer Lopez Anaconda reboot in talks, look who’s slated to star

By: Agencies

The 1997 cult classic Anaconda is set to make a comeback, this time with a comic flair. Sources have confirmed to People magazine that actors Jack Black and Paul Rudd are in preliminary discussions to star in the reboot of the iconic horror film, though no deals have been finalised. The upcoming film will not be a direct remake of the original, which starred Jennifer Lopez and Ice Cube, but will instead focus on comedic elements. The new take on Anaconda is expected to blend humour with the classic snake-themed horror. (ANI)

A mythical journey lost in visual grandeur, Kalki 2898 AD drops on OTT
