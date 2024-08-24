Saturday, August 24, 2024
Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar to host lIFA

Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar are all set to host 24th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2024.
Joining the star-studded line-up, Shahid Kapoor is also poised to ignite the stage as with his performance.
The IIFA Festival is set to take place from September 27 to 29 at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.
The festival will kickstart Fwith IIFA Utsavam, a grand celebration of the four vibrant South Indian film industries on September 27. It will be followed by prestigious IIFA Awards on September 28. The festival concludes on September 29 with the exclusive, invitation-only event, IIFA Rocks.
SRK shared his thoughts about hosting the 24th edition of the IIFA Festival in a statement shared by IIFA team, stating, “IIFA is a celebration of Indian cinema that resonates across the globe and being a part of its journey over the years has been amazing.
Karan Johar, while announcing his return to host the grand 24th edition of the IIFA Festival, shared his excitement and deep personal connection with IIFA, saying, “For more than two decades, IIFA has been a defining part of my journey.
My father, with his extensive industry experience and vision, was a significant member of IIFA’s advisory board in its early years, contributing to its mission of celebrating Indian cinema. (ANI)

Amy Jackson gets married to Ed Westwick
A mythical journey lost in visual grandeur, Kalki 2898 AD drops on OTT
