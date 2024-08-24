Saturday, August 24, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Amy Jackson gets married to Ed Westwick

British actress Amy Jackson, who works in Bollywood, and is known for films like Thaandavam, I, Yevadu and the recent release Crakk, is now married to her partner Ed Westwick.
On Friday, Ed Westwick took to his Instagram and dropped several pictures featuring himself, Amy Jackson, her son and their friends.
The pictures were clicked inside a private jet. The actress could be seen wearing a wedding gown.
He wrote in the caption, “You’re gonna need to change your IG handle 😉 @iamamyjackson. we did a little chilled Pizza and Pasta night to welcome our family and the wedding party. The temperature is perfect, the vibes. Let’s go @biancobouquetweddings we love you.”
Earlier, in March this year, the actress and Ed Westwick shared pictures from her engagement dinner party.
In one of the pictures, the actress can be seen holding the hand of her son. The last picture in the carousel shows her and Ed Westwick in a lip-lock. Both Amy and Ed Westwick twined in white outfits for the special day.
They wrote in the caption, “Let the Celebrations Begin. Surrounded by our families and friends, as dear as family, we had the chance to celebrate our love with those we cherish the most from alllll over the world! To Nicholas, the incredible chefs and entire team at @latelierrobuchonmayfair – thank you for making our engagement dinner party so special.”
They added, “We didn’t even think it was possible to make the restaurant more beautiful but @londoneventflorist you outdid yourself – pure creative genius. Get ready for the party spam.” (IANS)

Michael Jackson estate secures court approval for Sony sale
Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar to host lIFA
