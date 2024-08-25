Sunday, August 25, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

Country can never forget Chandrayaan-3 achievement: PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Aug 25 :Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said on his monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat’ that the country can never forget the Chandrayaan-3 achievement and the scientific developments are happening because of the collective efforts of the people.

The Prime Minister said a lot is happening in 21st-century India, which is strengthening the foundation of a developed nation.

“…For example, on the 23rd of August, the country celebrated the first National Space Day. I am sure that all of you must have celebrated this day. Once again you all must have celebrated the success of Chandrayaan-3. Last year on this day, Chandrayaan–3 successfully landed at Shiv-Shakti point on the Southern part of the Moon. India became the first country in the world to achieve this feat,” said PM Modi.

He said the youth of the country have benefited a lot from the space sector reforms.

During the broadcast, PM Modi interacted with a team from Spacetech Startup Galaxeye, which was started by the alumni of IIT Madras.

One of the young scientists who interacted with PM Modi, Suyash said, “We all met in IIT Madras. We were all studying there, in different years. At that time we thought about a project called ‘Hyperloop’ …During that time we started a team named ‘Avishkar Hyperloop’ and we went to America with that idea. At that time, we were the only team from Asia which went there and hoisted our country’s flag. And we were among the top 20 teams out of the around 1,500 teams from around the world. During that achievement, our friendship deepened and with this, we gained the confidence to do such difficult projects.”

“Additionally, your decision to open up the space sector and its privatisation, a landmark decision was taken in 2020, and we were quite excited about this,” said Suyash.

Rakshit, hailing from Uttrakhand’s Almora district, talked about the benefits of his startup technology, during which, PM Modi joked about ‘Bal Mithai’, a delicacy of Uttarakhand.

Rakshit said that this technology of ours can see through the clouds from space and it can even see during the night. “So we can take a clear picture of any corner of the country every day and the data that we procure will be used to develop two areas — first, to make India extremely secure by monitoring borders, oceans and seas, as well as enemy activities, daily and second, to empower the farmers of India.”

This was PM Modi’s 113th Mann Ki Baat episode.

In his last episode, PM Modi lauded the Paris Olympians who represented India on the global stage. “…the Olympics provide our athletes with the opportunity to hoist the Tricolour on the global stage and do something remarkable for the country. You too, encourage our athletes and Cheer for Bharat!”

PM Modi also appreciated the Mathematics Olympiad winners. India won four gold and one silver medal in Mathematics Olympiad. He also interacted with the winners.

He also spoke about the MANAS helpline for curbing the drug menace and emphasised the government’s proactive measures to combat this growing menace. PM Modi mentioned Assam’s Charaideo Maidam, which was added to the UNESCO World Heritage Site list recently, and urged people to plan their trips to the place.

–IANS

Previous article
Major accident averted as Kisan Express split into two parts in UP’s Bijnor
Next article
Malayalam filmmaker Ranjith quits as Kerala Chalachitra Academy Chairman over misbehaviour allegations
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Omar Abdullah to contest Assembly polls from J&K’s Ganderbal seat

Srinagar, Aug 25 : Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and vice president of National Conference (NC), Omar...
NATIONAL

Telangana to launch Sports University next year

Hyderabad, Aug 25 : The government of Telangana will establish a Sports University next academic year with an...
NATIONAL

PM Modi shares story of human-animal bond in Assam’s Barekuri village

New Delhi, Aug 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared on Sunday a heartwarming story of affection between humans...
NATIONAL

CBI conducts multi-angle probe into RG Kar financial irregularities

Kolkata, Aug 25 : The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials are carrying out a multi-angle investigation in...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Omar Abdullah to contest Assembly polls from J&K’s Ganderbal seat

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, Aug 25 : Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief...

Telangana to launch Sports University next year

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, Aug 25 : The government of Telangana will...

PM Modi shares story of human-animal bond in Assam’s Barekuri village

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared...
Load more

Popular news

Omar Abdullah to contest Assembly polls from J&K’s Ganderbal seat

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, Aug 25 : Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief...

Telangana to launch Sports University next year

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, Aug 25 : The government of Telangana will...

PM Modi shares story of human-animal bond in Assam’s Barekuri village

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img