Sunday, August 25, 2024
NATIONAL

Major accident averted as Kisan Express split into two parts in UP’s Bijnor

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, Aug 25 : In a shocking incident, 13 out of the 22 coaches of the Kisan Express, going from Firozpur to Dhanbad, were left behind as the train split into two in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district on Sunday.

The incident, which took place due to a coupling break, near Chakrajmal in Bijnor at around 4 a.m., caused panic among the passengers onboard, particularly those seated in the detached coaches.

The split led to the engine and eight coaches proceeding to Seohara railway station, while 13 coaches, including the guard’s compartment, were left behind near Chakrajmal. These coaches were carrying hundreds of passengers along with police recruitment candidates., but fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

Upon discovering the situation, the guard quickly informed the train driver and the police. Both railway officials and police personnel responded promptly, arriving at the scene to address the issue. Four buses were arranged to send the candidates to Bareilly.

Superintendent of Police Dharam Singh Marchal reported that the Kisan Express (13308) was travelling from Firozpur to Dhanbad and the incident occurred in the Seohara police station area.

According to railway officials, this accident happened due to a technical fault and efforts are being made to connect both parts of the train. After completing this work in a short while, the train will resume its journey.

The split of the train caused a disruption of services on the railway route for several hours. As a result, the Jananayak Express train was halted at Habibwala, and the Punjab Mail train was stopped at Dhampur for nearly two hours, leaving passengers anxious and uncertain about their travel plans. Railway officials are working diligently to restore normal operations.

–IANS

Previous article
NRI firing case: Punjab Police arrest five, claim US-based family hired killers
Next article
Country can never forget Chandrayaan-3 achievement: PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’
