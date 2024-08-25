How Army led the charge in bringing Durand Cup to city

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 24: The sight of people, young and old, dancing and waving flags, cheering for their favorite teams, and bands playing music filled the air at JN Stadium in Shillong. The atmosphere was electric, with Mexican waves rolling through the crowd, loud chants of “Ole, Ole,” and fans eagerly awaiting the halftime performances by various artists. The excitement peaked when signed souvenir footballs were kicked toward the stands.

It felt less like a football match and more like a festival or carnival as the Durand Cup football tournament unfolded here in this “abode of clouds.”

Fans brought drums, flags, and traditional attire to the stadium, turning each match into a celebration that showcased the region’s unique cultural identity. For many, the Durand Cup was more than just a football tournament — it was a chance for the community to come together, united by their love for the game. The diversity of the crowd and the joyous environment underscored the strong footballing traditions of the Northeast and the region’s ability to host major sporting events with enthusiasm and flair.

For football fans in Shillong, hosting the 133rd Durand Cup was a dream come true. The city has a deep-rooted connection to football, and the opportunity to witness such a prestigious tournament at home was a source of immense pride.

The matches drew large crowds, with passionate supporters filling the stands, their cheers echoing across the stadium. The vibrant atmosphere highlighted just how much this event meant to the people of Shillong.

The Durand Cup, established in 1888, is not only Asia’s oldest football tournament but also one of India’s most prestigious sporting events. Over the years, it has become known for showcasing top-tier football talent and serving as a platform for both military and civilian teams. This year, the tournament reached a significant milestone by coming to Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya, a state with a profound passion for football. This achievement was made possible largely due to the tireless efforts of the Indian Army, which organizes the Durand Cup on behalf of the three military services.

Named after Sir Mortimer Durand, the Durand Cup began as a competition between different branches of the British Indian armed forces. Despite its evolution, the military’s involvement has remained a cornerstone of the tournament’s identity.

The Indian Army has played a crucial role in organizing and promoting the event. Military teams have been regular participants, bringing a unique blend of discipline, teamwork, and competitive spirit to the tournament.

The Army’s continued involvement has ensured that the Durand Cup retains its distinctive character, blending the excitement of football with a legacy of military tradition.

Bringing the Durand Cup to Shillong was no small feat. The Indian Army, working closely with the state government, was instrumental in making it happen.

Their involvement in organizing the event reflects their broader commitment to community engagement and the promotion of sports. For Shillong, a city with a deep love for football, hosting the Durand Cup was a long-cherished dream. It was the Army’s vision and determination that turned this dream into a reality.

The decision to host matches in Shillong was part of a larger effort to promote football in the Northeastern region, known for producing some of India’s finest footballers. The Army recognized the region’s potential and wanted to provide a platform that would inspire the next generation of players.

The Shillong leg of the 133rd Durand Cup was inaugurated by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on August 2, 2024, at the newly renovated Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The event was marked by a dazzling opening ceremony, attended by Air Marshal S. P. Dharkar, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command, and Lt. General Ram Chander Tiwari, GOC-in-Chief, Eastern Command. Despite the rain, the ceremony featured performances by the 2nd and 13th Battalions of the Sikh Regiment, a daredevil motorcycle show by the Corps of Military Police, and a musical ensemble by over 800 schoolchildren from different schools in Shillong.

Lieutenant General Sanjay Malik, General Officer Commanding Headquarters 101 Area, highlighted the significance of Shillong hosting the tournament: “The Indian Army is proud to host this prestigious tournament in Shillong, as we continue with our commitment to spread the reach of the Durand Cup further into the region. In that spirit, Shillong is hosting the prestigious tournament for the first time. We are sure that the football-loving state of Meghalaya enjoyed the grand spectacle, and the youth will take immense inspiration by watching their favorite players in live action.”

Ensuring that the necessary infrastructure was in place to host a tournament of this scale was one of the key challenges. The state government worked tirelessly to ensure that the JN Stadium was fit for the event. The Army also played a pivotal role, leveraging its resources and expertise to make sure everything was ready for the matches. Their involvement in security planning ensured that the tournament was conducted smoothly and safely, allowing players and fans to focus on the game.

Major General Rajesh Moge, Vice Chairman of the Durand Cup Organising Committee, expressed his excitement about this year’s edition: “It is an honor to host the legendary Durand Cup, a tradition we’ve proudly upheld since 2019. Your support, along with the backing of the footballing fraternity, has helped us grow over these years. This tournament has made its mark in Meghalaya for the first time, thanks not only to the passion of the local community but also to the unwavering enthusiasm from the Government of Meghalaya.”

The Army’s involvement in bringing the Durand Cup to Shillong extends beyond football. It reflects a broader effort to strengthen the bond between the military and the local community. Their leadership in organizing the tournament demonstrated the Army’s commitment to supporting the region and promoting positive community relations. The presence of the Army at the event helped build a sense of camaraderie and mutual respect between the military and the people of Shillong.

The Army’s involvement in organizing the Durand Cup ensured that the event was well-executed and made the fans feel valued and respected. This was not just about football; it was about strengthening the bond between the military and the local population, demonstrating the Army’s commitment to fostering goodwill and supporting the development of the region.

Local fans expressed their excitement through social media, public gatherings, and enthusiastic participation in every match. For them, the Durand Cup wasn’t just another football tournament—it was a moment of recognition for Shillong’s football culture and its contribution to the sport in India. The tournament’s arrival in Shillong had a profound impact on young footballers in the region, inspiring them to dream of playing in such prestigious tournaments one day.

As the semi-final approaches, football fever grips the “abode of clouds,” reminding everyone of the deep, passionate craze for football ingrained in the culture of Meghalaya.