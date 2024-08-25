Sunday, August 25, 2024
MEGHALAYA

CM discharged, but treatment on at home

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 24: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has been discharged from Civil Hospital Shillong after receiving treatment for scrub typhus and typhoid. Despite his discharge, the CM remains under medical observation and will continue his treatment at home.
A medical team visited Sangma at his residence, where they confirmed that his vitals are within normal limits. He is currently under the care of healthcare professionals at his home as he recovers from the illnesses.
Sangma was admitted to the private ward of Shillong Civil Hospital on Friday after testing positive for scrub typhus. Scrub typhus, also known as bush typhus, is an illness caused by the bacterium Orientia tsutsugamushi and is transmitted to humans through the bites of infected chiggers (larval mites). Common symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, and rash.

Previous article
How Army led the charge in bringing Durand Cup to city
Next article
Pop-rock icon Lou Majaw to get Honorary D. Litt. at USTM convocation
