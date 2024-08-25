NEIGRIHMS critical care block by Dec

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 24: The much-awaited critical care block at NEIGRIHMS will be completed by the end of this year and the facility is expected to handle healthcare crises such as COVID-19.

NEIGRIHMS Director Nalin Mehta on Saturday said the physical and financial progress of the block has been satisfactory. The project was sanctioned under the PM Ayushman Bharat Infrastructure Mission.

“The block will augment and improve healthcare delivery,” he said.

The block is being constructed using a prefabricated steel structure at an estimated Rs 120 crore. Once completed, it will give the state an edge in the fight against infectious diseases.

The 150-bed block will have four operation theatres, 50 ICU beds, and 25 HDU (high dependency units) apart from isolation wards and radiology units.

Prof Mehta said that the central government came up with the idea of constructing critical care blocks in multiple hospitals after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NEIGRIHMS Director added that the infrastructure will cater to contagions without affecting the normal functions of the hospital.

During the 2020 pandemic, many hospitals across the state and country were converted into COVID hospitals, disrupting routine care.