Monday, August 26, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Kharlukhi not to resign from RS before term-end

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, Aug 25: Putting all speculations to rest, NPP senior leader and Rajya Sabha member, Wanwei Roy Kharlukhi on Sunday dismissed reports that he was likely to call it quits before the end of his term in the Upper House of Parliament. He, however, confirmed that he was not interested in a second term.
“When my term ends in 2026 as the MP after that I will not go for a second term,” he confirmed.
“Such reports are a figment of imagination. I said yes and committed to be the MP, then why should I leave it half-way,” Kharlukhi said.
Reports had surfaced that Kharlukhi is likely to end his tenure before the end of his term and that the NPP is looking to find a suitable replacement for the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Meghalaya, as and when the election takes place.
It was also reported that the ruling NPP is contemplating on replacing Kharlukhi with Agatha Sangma, if the former decides to quit before his six-year term expires in 2026.

