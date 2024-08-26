UDP confident its MLAs are immune to poaching

SHILLONG, Aug 25: The United Democratic Party (UDP) on Sunday said it stands strong as a team and therefore, the question of poaching of its MLAs does not arise.

“Why should we be worried? We are collectively very strong,” UDP general secretary Jemino Mawthoh said to a query on the possibility of poaching of its MLAs and MDCs by the National People’s Party (NPP).

Stating that there is a strong working relationship in the UDP and it has experienced leaders, Mawthoh said, “We have ministers, MLAs who served for three to four terms. We are very solid as a party and we work as a team. When you work together as a party and are solid, the question of poaching does not arise.”

He said the UDP would like others to join it and make it stronger. He also said that the UDP would not like to talk about what is happening in other parties, stating that is their lookout. He added that the UDP has always worked for stability and it is more concerned about playing a constructive role.

“We speak a lot about having a stable government. By being in the government, we also want to be the contributing factor in terms of progress and development of the state. But if there are problems, we point those out so corrective measures are taken,” the UDP leader said.

Meanwhile, the UDP has directed its rank and file to start the process of identifying candidates for elections to the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC).

“Our state election committee has just sat and we have directed all the districts, circles in all constituencies to activate the party at the grassroots level and also go for the identification of candidates,” Mawthoh said, adding that the ground work has already started in various blocks.

Asked if the UDP and the HSPDP will fight the MDC polls under the RDA’s banner, he said, “We will sit with them because we are together under RDA. We have discussed once but we will be discussing again on how to take things forward. We need to think and act together.”

The UDP led the Executive Committee in the KHADC until being ousted by the NPP-Congress combine.