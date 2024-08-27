Growing unemployment in Meghalaya is a ticking time bomb : Lahkmen Rymbui

Shillong, Aug 27: UDP MLA from Amlarem, Lahkmen Rymbui said that many of the so-called leaders have misled the youth that reviewing the state reservation policy is a solution to the unemployment scenario in the State.

While moving a special motion on the gravity of the unemployment scenario in the State and the way to tackle it on the second day of the Assembly Autumn session here on Tuesday, Rymbui said that the House has just rejected the bill to categorise economically weaker groups within the Schedule Tribe category.

According to him, this is a dangerous move since it is an attempt to divide the members of the Hynniewtrep community and the State as a whole.

He,however, mentioned that there is a clause in the apex court ruling which speaks on reservation of the sub-tribe.

“I will demand reservation for the War people. There will be leaders who will be demanding reservation for the Maram and Lyngngam. It is not going to end since there will be demand for reservation for the sub-tribe in Garo Hills like the Atong and Megam,” the UDP MLA from Amlarem said.

Instead of giving false hope to the youth, he said that the youth instead should be encouraged to have a competitive mindset and ready to fight the global market.

Meanwhile, Rymbui said that unemployment among the youth of Meghalaya is a ticking time bomb and it is a pressing concern that needs to be addressed immediately.

He said that the government and all the stakeholders need to collectively come together to fight unemployment in the society.

According to recent statistics, he said that Meghalaya has one of the highest unemployment rates in India, with a considerable amount of the youth population being unable to find employment.

The UDP MLA from Amlarem also observed that there is a growing dependency on getting a government job. Government jobs are saturated with only a few hundred post openings every year.

Rymbui said that there is also a common misconception among the youth that the government jobs are only reserved for those who have connections with so-called high level.

“It is our job as the government to clear this misconception. I am glad that the recent recruitment by the health department, education department and police department have more or less satisfied the aspirants,” he said

To clear the misconception of the youth, Rymbui also suggested that personal interviews for Grade IV posts should be done away with.

He also suggested that the government should take steps to improve the system like publishing the answer keys, marks obtained and may be videography of the exams and interviews as this helps to build the confidence of the youth in the system.