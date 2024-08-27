Health dept to relocate OST centre from Shillong CH

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 26: The Health department has decided to relocate the Oral Substitution Therapy (OST) centre for drug users from the premises of Shillong Civil Hospital.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh recently which was attended by DHS (MI) FV Kharshiing, representative of the Meghalaya Aids Control Society (MACS), Superintendent of Shillong Civil Hospital Dr Lumlang Buhphang, police and leaders of the HYC led by its president, Roy Kupar Synrem.

Earlier, the HYC had urged the government to relocate the OST from the civil hospital.

In the meeting, it was decided that the concerned departments/authorities would find a suitable location to shift the OST.

At the same time, the Health minister had directed the DHS (MI) along with MACS to submit a report on or before September 20 for a final decision on the matter.

During the meeting everyone present took cognisance of the fact that the present location is not suitable for the OST and steps should be taken to relocate it to some other place.

A meeting will be held on September 20 to review the matter.

When contacted, the HYC president on Monday said that he had stressed on the need to immediately shift the OST centre from the civil hospital to some other location as it is creating a lot of inconvenience to the visitors, patients and staff of the hospital due to unwanted situations like drug peddling and theft cases inside the hospital premises.

“We have suggested that the OST should be located in any premise where there is sufficient security or police presence so that these addicts are deterred from committing any nuisance or criminal activities affecting the general public at large,” he added.

Earlier, in a letter to the Director of Health Service (MI), the pressure group had stated that numerous complaints have reached them concerning the disruptive behaviour of individuals frequenting the OST centre.

“These individuals have been involved in incidents of theft, both within and outside the hospital buildings, and creating a hostile and unsafe environment for all,” it stated. According to the HYC it had acted on these complaints and apprehended individuals in possession of suspected stolen items, including unused drug containers and mobile phones. “These individuals have admitted to being drug addicts and frequent visitors to the OST centre,” the HYC stated.

Stating that the current location of the centre is exacerbating the problem, the group said, “The behaviour of these individuals is causing significant distress to patients, their attendants, and the hospital staff.”

The HYC had requested the department to immediately relocate the centre to a more suitable location, preferably outside of a public building to safeguard the well-being and security of all those who utilise the hospital’s services.

“If no action is taken, we will be compelled to take stringent measures to address this pressing issue,” the HYC had threatened.