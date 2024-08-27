Justin Timberlake performs in Cologne despite ‘messed up’ neck

Hollywood multi-hyphenate Justin Timberlake, who wasn’t really sure of performing his latest gig in Cologne due to his neck issues, impressed the festival-goers and the netizens in equal measure. On Monday, Justin took to his Instagram, and shared a video of himself running to the stage as he powered through to bring an immensely entertaining gig to the audience. In the video, he could be seen sprinting to stage. After his performance, he again ran with the same intensity. He wrote in the caption, “24 hours ago, I wasn’t sure if I could do the show tonight. My neck was messed up, but powered through…and Cologne, you came out for a SHOW. Thank you all for the energy. Let’s do it again tomorrow?” (IANS)