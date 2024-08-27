Tuesday, August 27, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Lajong unites Meghalaya through fan parks despite defeat

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 26: The Shillong Lajong FC’s (SLFC) Durand Cup campaign may have ended on a disappointing note here on Monday but its never-say-die spirit brought Meghalaya together.
The SLFC had an impressive run in the country’s oldest football tournament, defeating top teams like East Bengal, but lost to the NorthEast United FC in the semifinals.
Ahead of the match, the excitement among fans was palpable. With its magnificent display of football, the local team managed to draw them to the newly-furbished JN Stadium.
Tickets were sold out. And not just the stadium, the fan parks across Shillong also buzzed with energy as the supporters gathered to watch the live telecast of the match.
The mood at Khyndai Lad was festive. The entire junction was packed with Lajong supporters who clapped every time the SLFC created an opportunity to score a goal.
One thing was visible on the streets of Shillong that football unites people as not only locals but also tourists were impressed to see the love for football in Meghalaya. Some were seen taking pictures of the huge crowd.
In the midst of the football fever, The Shillong Times spoke to some traffic policemen on duty – many of whom are football fans – to learn how they balanced their passion for the game with professional responsibilities.
One of them stationed at Gold Link said, “I’ve grown up watching football, and I am rooting for the home side today. It would mean so much if it wins. But it wouldn’t be bad if the NorthEast United FC makes it to the final. We are all part of the Northeast.”
Asked if he felt disappointed about not being able to watch the match at the stadium, he said, “You can see the craze here – it is like a festival. I don’t think I’m missing out on anything.”
Another policeman assigned in a lane near Polo said he will follow the scores on his phone. He said his family went to watch the match at the stadium.
Several policemen assigned to areas without screens juggled between managing traffic and catching glimpses of the match on their phones. They were disappointed by the local club’s defeat but victory that went to the NorthEast United FC provided some consolation, for the region’s pride remained intact.

