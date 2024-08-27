Tuesday, August 27, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

Security beefed up at Indian Visa Application Centre in Dhaka after crowd’s unruly behaviour

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, August 27: The security outside the Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) in Dhaka has been enhanced following Monday’s threatening demonstration by hundreds of visa aspirants, local media reported on Tuesday.

 

The Indian High Commission had requested for extensive security deployment after a massive mob held a sudden protest at the centre operating from Jamuna Future Park in the capital.

 

The situation almost went out of control with people raising anti-India slogans after being denied a visa.

 

“The staff and personnel of the Indian Visa Application Centre were also harassed and felt threatened which prevented them from effectively discharging their duties in view of the threat to their safety,” reported the Daily Star.

 

The Indian authorities had taken up the matter with the foreign ministry of Bangladesh via a ‘note verbale’, seeking enhanced security and assurance that the situation will not be repeated again in future.

 

The Bangladesh daily quoted an official as saying that the protests broke out when passports were being returned to people.

 

“The Indian official said that, due to the unruly behaviour by the crowd, they will not be in a position to have a smooth functioning, even at a limited scale, as it becomes a very difficult situation,” the Daily Star reported.

 

However, the IVAC was kept open and remains operational to handle emergency and medical cases with the Indian High Commission reportedly having already cleared pending medical visas.

 

“Given the current situation, the IVAC centres are operational only for limited operations. Currently, we are returning the passports of all those who have already applied for visas. Once the IVAC returns to normal operations after the security situation normalises, those whose applications have not been processed, their applications will be processed and details for re-submission of your passports will be notified via SMS if your visa application is approved. Seeking your full support,” states an advisory issued by IVAC Bangladesh.

 

While all visa applications submission has been suspended, the IVAC centres in Dhaka, Chittagong, Sylhet, Jashore, Khulna, Satkhira, Mymensingh and Rajshahi have resumed limited operations, but only for delivery of passports.

 

The High Commission of India in Dhaka and the Assistant High Commissions in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Sylhet and Khulna have been assisting the return of Indian nationals home following the recent developments in Bangladesh. (IANS)

Previous article
Gave assessment of Ukraine’s destructive line: Russian President Putin after phone call with PM Modi
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Rajkummar Rao offers glimpse of this edited scene from ‘Stree 2’

Shillong, August 27: Actor Rajkummar Rao, who is currently riding high on the success of his recently released...
News Alert

Protest in Lucknow over Kolkata medic’s murder; Aparna Yadav wants TMC govt dismissed

Shillong, August 27: The anger and outrage over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata’s...
NATIONAL

Assam to bring domicile policy for govt jobs, says CM in Assembly

Guwahati, August 27:  In a move aimed at addressing the state’s changing demography as well as the issue...
News Alert

Car manufacturers agree to offer discounts to buyers who scrap old vehicles: Gadkari

Shillong, August 27: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, announced on Tuesday that passenger and...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Rajkummar Rao offers glimpse of this edited scene from ‘Stree 2’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, August 27: Actor Rajkummar Rao, who is currently...

Protest in Lucknow over Kolkata medic’s murder; Aparna Yadav wants TMC govt dismissed

News Alert 0
Shillong, August 27: The anger and outrage over the...

Assam to bring domicile policy for govt jobs, says CM in Assembly

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, August 27:  In a move aimed at addressing...
Load more

Popular news

Rajkummar Rao offers glimpse of this edited scene from ‘Stree 2’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, August 27: Actor Rajkummar Rao, who is currently...

Protest in Lucknow over Kolkata medic’s murder; Aparna Yadav wants TMC govt dismissed

News Alert 0
Shillong, August 27: The anger and outrage over the...

Assam to bring domicile policy for govt jobs, says CM in Assembly

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, August 27:  In a move aimed at addressing...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img