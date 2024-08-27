Security beefed up at Indian Visa Application Centre in Dhaka after crowd’s unruly behaviour

Shillong, August 27: The security outside the Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) in Dhaka has been enhanced following Monday’s threatening demonstration by hundreds of visa aspirants, local media reported on Tuesday.

The Indian High Commission had requested for extensive security deployment after a massive mob held a sudden protest at the centre operating from Jamuna Future Park in the capital.

The situation almost went out of control with people raising anti-India slogans after being denied a visa.

“The staff and personnel of the Indian Visa Application Centre were also harassed and felt threatened which prevented them from effectively discharging their duties in view of the threat to their safety,” reported the Daily Star.

The Indian authorities had taken up the matter with the foreign ministry of Bangladesh via a ‘note verbale’, seeking enhanced security and assurance that the situation will not be repeated again in future.

The Bangladesh daily quoted an official as saying that the protests broke out when passports were being returned to people.

“The Indian official said that, due to the unruly behaviour by the crowd, they will not be in a position to have a smooth functioning, even at a limited scale, as it becomes a very difficult situation,” the Daily Star reported.

However, the IVAC was kept open and remains operational to handle emergency and medical cases with the Indian High Commission reportedly having already cleared pending medical visas.

“Given the current situation, the IVAC centres are operational only for limited operations. Currently, we are returning the passports of all those who have already applied for visas. Once the IVAC returns to normal operations after the security situation normalises, those whose applications have not been processed, their applications will be processed and details for re-submission of your passports will be notified via SMS if your visa application is approved. Seeking your full support,” states an advisory issued by IVAC Bangladesh.

While all visa applications submission has been suspended, the IVAC centres in Dhaka, Chittagong, Sylhet, Jashore, Khulna, Satkhira, Mymensingh and Rajshahi have resumed limited operations, but only for delivery of passports.

The High Commission of India in Dhaka and the Assistant High Commissions in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Sylhet and Khulna have been assisting the return of Indian nationals home following the recent developments in Bangladesh. (IANS)